Disney will use connected “medallions” to track your every move on its cruise ships

Disney is about to bring some pretty massive changes to the cruise business. How? Well, by taking what it learned in one area of its business and applying it to another.

The MagicBand is credited with making navigation through Disney World far easier than it otherwise would be, and it has inspired projects in the health care industry, sports, and other areas. Now, the brains behind the MagicBand, John Padgett, is the chief experience officer at cruise titan Carnival, and he’s set to unveil the Ocean Medallion, which promises to give passengers a personalized experience on a huge scale.

So how will it work? Well, pretty much your every move will be tracked. When you buy a drink or order a meal, those choices will power new suggestions. Crew members will know exactly who you are as you approach their area.

The first ship with the Ocean Medallion will set sail in November, and the tech behind it is pretty incredible. The ship itself has to be outfitted with a hefty 7,000 sensors. You’ll get your medallion in the mail before your trip, and you’ll be able to wear it on a bracelet of your choice. That medallion is built with both near-range and long-range sensors, so the ship can pinpoint exactly where you are at all times. It sounds a little creepy — but it’s all in the name of entertainment. And getting you to spend more money.

The goal certainly is a lofty one, and it will be interesting to see whether or not it catches on beyond the first ship in which it will be integrated. If so, the cruise ship business could get a lot more profitable — such targeting suggestions and advertising are known to work, after all. Just look at the internet business.