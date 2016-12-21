Fitbit Charge 2 gets a whole lot better with its latest software update

The Fitbit Charge 2 is getting an update — and it’s an update that looks to make the fitness tracker a whole lot more useful.

Perhaps one of the biggest updates is the ability to now pause and resume workouts. That’s a feature that has long been asked for, so it’s nice to see that users will finally get that function. With the new pause function, you’ll be able to simply put your workout on hold for a quick break, then resume it when you’re ready to get going again.

Pausing and resuming workouts isn’t the only new feature users will get — they’ll also be able to make use of the all-new heart rate visualization, which shows you your heart rate zones during a multisport mode — so you’ll see which zone you’re in and what you need to do to get to the next zone.

Another new feature that’s somewhat overdue is the on-display battery indicator. To date, you’ve actually only been able to see the battery life of the device through the app, but now you’ll be able to tell when you need to charge your Charge straight from the device’s screen.

Guided breathing sessions are also getting a little more intuitive. Now, the device will lightly buzz when you need to inhale and exhale, so you can close your eyes and enjoy the session.

Want to be able to better tell the time on your Charge 2? The device will also now tell the time in hours, minutes, and seconds — all at once.

Sure, some of these features are a little overdue, but better late than never. The update is rolling out to devices now, so if you don’t have it yet you should get it very shortly.