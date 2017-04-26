Fitness wearables are meant to keep you healthy, not send you to the hospital. But alas, it would appear that a Fitbit has failed in its duties, as a woman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin alleged that her wearable exploded on her wrist, resulting in severe second-degree burns. Dina Mitchell claimed that her Flex 2 caught fire while she was reading a book. She removed the device and threw it on the floor, where the Fitbit apparently continued to smolder.

“I was literally just sitting and reading when my Fitbit exploded,” Mitchell said in an emailed statement to ABC News. “It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long … I don’t know. Either way, it burned the heck out of my arm.” Mitchell noted that she’d only owned the Fitbit for around two weeks when it exploded, and that nothing else seemed amiss before the unfortunate incident.

“The Fitbit itself is totally melted. The bracelet melted, and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm,” she told local ABC affiliate WTMJ-TV. These pieces of plastic were later removed by local emergency care providers, who confirmed that Mitchell received medical attention the day after the alleged explosion.

While the Fitbit does have a disclaimer pointing out that “the device contains electrical equipment that could cause injury if not handled properly,” the company is still investigating the issue. “We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell’s report regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority,” Fitbit said in a statement to the media. “Fitbit products are designed and produced in accordance with strict standards and undergo extensive internal and external testing to ensure the safety of our users.”

The company concluded, “We have spoken with Ms. Mitchell and are actively investigating this issue. We are not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2. We will share additional information as we are able.”