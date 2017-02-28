Fossil’s watches are finally getting Android Wear 2.0 in mid-March

Why it matters to you Android Wear 2.0 brings a number of great features -- including standalone apps, giving you a lot more freedom from your phone.

Android Wear 2.0 has been out for a few weeks now, and many Android Wear users are waiting with bated breath for the new operating system to hit their devices. Fossil users, however, will be able to experience the new operating system very soon. According to the company, Android Wear 2.0 will hit Fossil devices mid-March. That’s only a few weeks away.

It’s likely that the rollout of Android Wear 2.0 to Fossil devices will come in phases, which may depend on the region that you’re in — so if you don’t get it in a few weeks you may just have to be patient and wait for it to come to your device.

Android Wear 2.0 itself has had a long road to release. The operating system was first announced at Google I/O in May last year, however Google delayed the actual release of the operating system until early this year. A few devices have now started shipping with Android Wear 2.0, including the new LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, both of which have been receiving mediocre reviews.

Of course, Fossil’s watches are a little different. That’s because the company puts a heavier emphasis on the watch being a fashion accessory — which, as a wearable, is exactly what smart watches are.

So what’s new in the new OS? The second version of the wearable operating system features a totally revamped user interface, and rather than having to go through a number of different swipes to access different screens, the OS focuses more on a simple vertical design.

The new update also brings watch-face “Complications,” or small subdials that act as notification-focused widgets. For example, you can see your fitness goal progressions, or your next calendar appointment. What’s more, those Complications can be customized — allowing you to build the watch face that best suits you. Last but not least, the new platform brings with it standalone apps.