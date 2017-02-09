Fossil’s cracking Q Founder smartwatch deal is the cheapest way to enjoy Android Wear 2.0

Why it matters to you This is the cheapest way to get a beautiful smartwatch, that's ready to take the new Android Wear 2.0 software update

Android Wear 2.0 has just been released, and promises to give Google’s wearable operating system a new lease of life; but what’s the cheapest and easiest way to enjoy the new software? Fossil has a cracking offer on its website at the moment. It has reduced the cost of the first-generation Fossil Q Founder watches already, and has now added a special code to drop the price even further. It means you can pick up an Android Wear 2.0-ready watch for just $123.

Head to Fossil’s sale section on its website and find the Q Founder. We reviewed the first-generation watch when it came out, and it quickly became one of our favorite Android Wear watches, next to the Huawei Watch. Through Fossil, the Q Founder costs from $165 — down from its original $295 — but add the MORELUV code at checkout, and you’ll get another 25 percent off that price.

More: Missed out on this Q Founder deal? Maybe you can catch this one for the second-generation version

The cheapest option is the Q Founder with the brown leather strap, which is $165 in the sale, down to $123 with the code. We do suggest paying a little more for one of the metal-strapped Q Founder models. The stainless steel model, which featured in our review, is $175 before the code, and $131 after. Bargain.

There’s almost no difference between the first-generation and second-generation Q Founder, and both have the same 1.5-inch, 360 x 326 pixel, flat-tire-style touchscreen, and an Intel Atom processor. The watch is listed as one which will be updated to Android Wear 2.0 by Google, but it probably won’t come with the software ready to go, and will arrive separately at some time in the future. Other features include 4GB of internal memory, and a 400mAh battery for a day’s worth of use, before it needs a recharge.

If you’re tempted, don’t wait around, because the Q Founder models at this price are all in Fossil’s sale and stocks will inevitably be limited.