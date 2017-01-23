Reported leak of HTC watch photos suggest it may be getting closer to release

HTC might be an Android Wear partner, but unless you consider the Vive a wearable, it hasn’t released anything applicable in the years since it received that accreditation. However we have been hearing rumors about an HTC smartwatch for some time now and with images now emerging, we seem to be edging closer to an eventual release.

The last we really heard of the HTC smartwatch was back in mid-2016 when we were told that the release date had been pushed back again, purportedly to the fall of 2016.

What a clusterf***: HTC wearable bumped again, to the fall. Hurry up, HTC, before people realize that they don’t really need these products. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 27, 2016

That date also came and went, so for now, we have little idea about when it may come to light. We may have questioned whether it would ever be released at all if some hands-on images hadn’t been leaked on Weibo, which was reported by AndroidPolice.

How it looks and what it can do

The watch, originally codenamed “Halfbreak,” has a circular face and appears to have two buttons located on the right-hand side. The display itself is 360 x 360 pixels, which is what it was rumored to be when we first heard about it in the Phandroid leak from 2015.

It appears to be running a 1.x version of Android wear, which could mean this is a pre-production model since Android 2.0 is set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Also of note is the heart rate sensor on the back of the watch, and the pogo pins, alongside the Under Armor logo, which could suggest a partnership with the device when HTC does eventually launch it. The companies have previously worked together on the Healthbox platform, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see another team up in the future.

Related: HTC and Under Armour to launch connected scale as first product in fitness ecosystem

Living up to expectations

Hardware specifications aside, HTC has promised a lot over the past three years of its Watch’s development. We first heard about the wearable in an older CNET report from 2014, where HTC chairwoman (and now CEO) Cher Wang said the watch would connect to phones through Bluetooth, and HTC would focus on battery efficiency as well as design.

Wang said it would be “the best-looking” smartwatch on the market. We don’t know if the device Wang was referring to is the same one that is pictured here, but HTC typically focuses on design with its products, so her comments may still ring true.

Related: HTC’s Preview program looks to give users a sneak peek into the company’s future

Making a big splash in the wearable space could be a good move for HTC. Although its smartphone business has been on a rough tumble down the food chain in recent years, it has released a few good handsets to stay in the limelight and its position in the virtual reality business is second to none right now.

Originally one of the top Android manufacturers, it could bolster some of the flagging parts of its business if HTC could make a strong showing in the connected wearable space.

We will continue to update this article with any new information on the rumored HTC Watch.

This article was originally published in September 2015. Updated on 01-23-2017 by Jon Martindale: Added images of rumored HTC smartwatch and comments on its hardware.