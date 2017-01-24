No need for a phone: Huawei Watch 2 may feature cellular connectivity

The original Huawei Watch was long considered one of the best-looking and classiest smartwatches out there — and for good reason. That device, however, was launched way back in early 2015, and we’ve heard nothing of a follow-up since. Until now, that is.

But what will the Huawei Watch 2 look like? And how much of an upgrade will it feature under the hood? Here’s everything we know about the Huawei Watch 2 so far.

Design

According to well-known leaker Evan Blass, who published a report on Venture Beat, the Huawei Watch 2 may take a different direction than the original device, making use of a slightly sportier design, with a 1.4-inch display and classic styling. There will also be both leather and stainless steel straps.

This follows a trend in the wearable technology market — many watchmakers are turning to slightly sportier designs as a way to try and entice those who use fitness trackers to instead opt for a smartwatch.

Specs

According to the Venture Beat report, the Huawei Watch 2 will add one significant feature — cellular connectivity. The report notes that a version with a built-in SIM will be available. This will allow the device to make or take phone calls, as well as access the internet without needing connectivity to a phone.

Not much else is known about the Huawei Watch 2 just yet, but it’s likely that the device will run Android Wear 2.0 — Google’s next-gen wearable operating system that will launch on February 9 along with two LG-built smartwatches.

The Huawei Watch 2 is also rumored to be launched at Mobile World Congressat the end of February, though it’s not known if it will be available at that time or just announced.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the Huawei Watch 2.