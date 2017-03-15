Huawei Watch 2 Sport vs. LG Watch Sport: Which Android Wear 2.0 watch is better?

Huawei has finally taken the wraps off the second iteration of the Huawei Watch, and unlike the first time around, the company has actually launched two devices: The Huawei Watch 2 Sport and the Huawei Watch 2 Classic. Given the slew of new sports-focused devices — including the recently-unveiled LG Watch Sport — it can be hard to decide which one is right for you.

That’s why we’ve decided to compare one of Huawei’s latest watches with LG’s latest flagship when it comes to specs, design, and other notable facets.

Specs

Huawei Watch 2 Sport LG Watch Sport Size 48.9 x 45 x 12.6 mm (1.93 x 1.77 x 0.50-inches) 45.4 x 51.2 x 14.2 mm (1.79 x 2.02 x 0.56-inches) Weight 57g (2.01oz) 89.4g (3.15oz) Screen 1.2-inch AMOLED 1.38-inch P-OLED Resolution 390 x 390 pixels 480 x 480 pixels Operating System Android Wear 2.0 Android Wear 2.0 Storage 4GB 4GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 RAM 768MB 768MB LTE Support Yes (international version only) Yes Connectivity GSM/HSPA/LTE/Wi-Fi b/g/n GSM/HSPA/LTE/Wi-Fi b/g/n Bluetooth Yes, version 4.1 Yes, version 4.2 GPS Yes Yes Battery 420mAh 430mAh Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, compass Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, heart rate, barometer Colors Orange, Black, Grey Titanium, Dark Blue DT Review Hands-On 3/5 Stars

It seems as though wearable devices are a lot less varied in the specs department than smartphones, and that proves to be true in this case. Both the LG Watch Sport and Huawei Watch 2 Sport feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, which is Qualcomm’s wearable-specific chip. Not only that, but they also both offer 4GB of storage, 768MB of RAM, LTE support, and Wi-Fi support. In other words, you could certainly argue that these are the same devices in a different case.

There are, however, a few subtle differences. The LG Watch Sport, for example, features Bluetooth 4.2 instead than Bluetooth 4.1, which is slightly faster and adds Bluetooth over Internet Protocol version 6. While there are advantages to Bluetooth 4.2 over Bluetooth 4.1, in reality, you’re unlikely to notice a difference in the connectivity between the two.

When it comes to battery life, the LG Watch Sport offers a 430mAh battery, while the Huawei Watch 2 Sport opts for a 420mAh alternative. It’s possible that the Huawei Watch will eat up battery quicker than LG’s offering, but we’ll have to perform more tests before we can be certain.

When it comes to general performance, there’s basically no difference between these two devices.

Winner: Tie