You can wear your favorite game thanks to Moschino’s ‘Candy Crush’ collection

Why it matters to you Coachella is always a time for strange fashion, and perhaps the strangest this year will come from Moschino. The Italian fashion house has released a Candy Crush-inspired line.

Thought the Candy Crush craze was over? Think again. Now that you can actually wear your favorite game, you can bet that it’ll be seeing a resurgence (as if it ever really went away). That’s right, Moschino, the Italian luxury fashion house, has created a capsule collection inspired by the famous mobile game. And to make things even better, the collection is launching just in time for Coachella, so you can combine all elements of pop culture at one crazy music festival.

The Candy Crush collaboration features such practical pieces as a $650 limited-edition backpack; a $70 iPhone case; and a $300 women’s bathing suit and $205 men’s swimsuit. Sure, that amount seems like child’s play when you’re playing Candy Crush and earning coins in the app, but in real life? That’s a bit different. Still, we’re sure that plenty of people will be falling over themselves to grab one of these limited edition designs before they’re gone. Once Moschino is sold out, you’re out of luck.

If you want to check out the Candy Crush-clad crew at Coachella, you can follow the social media hashtag #MoschinoCandyCrush.

This isn’t the first time that Moschino has taken something of a fashion risk — or at least, offered some avant-garde interpretations. The brand’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, has previously worked with other tech companies. Two years ago, Scott worked alongside Nintendo on the “Super Moschino” collection, which as you might’ve guessed, featured items that drew inspiration from Super Mario characters.

And it’s not just tech that has served as Scott’s muse — indeed, the creative director has creatively turned McDonald’s and SpongeBob into fashion statements, too.

So in the grand scheme of things, a Candy Crush line really isn’t all that bizarre, and if nothing else, will likely prove popular for music festival goers this season. At least, for those with deep pockets.