15 of the most expensive items sold on eBay in 2016

Not everyone is looking for a deal. Millions of people trawl through eBay listings hoping to snag a special deal or at least the lowest price available for an item they seek. Others, however, use the online auction site to search for something special.
With a billion listings on eBay at any given time, collectors seeking a special item, casual but well-heeled browsers looking for the unique, as well as people in search of the most opulent or lavish gifts for themselves or others are also prowling the site. eBay provided Digital Trends with some of the most costly items actually sold on the site in specific categories. This year’s category-topping items range from a power lunch to Boy Scout collectibles with selling prices from $3.45 million to $27,211.
More: Lamborghini tops the list of the most expensive vehicles sold on eBay Motors in 2016
The 15 most expensive listings sold on eBay in 2016 by category, from January 1 to December 13:
- Power Lunch with Warren Buffet sold for $3.45 million (eBay for Charity): Since 2003, eBay has raised over $23 million through this annual auction for GLIDE. eBay Listing
- Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Convertible sold for $659,800 (Motors): A a car or truck is purchased every 5 minutes on eBay Motors in the U.S. eBay Listing
- 2014 Kubota KX080 (Excavator) sold for $85,000 (Business & Industrial): Similar eBay Listings
- Patek Philippe Grand Complications Calatrava Pilot 5524G sold for $64,995 (Watches): A watch is purchased every 3 seconds on eBay in the U.S. eBay Listing
- Tiffany & Co. Platinum Round Diamond Solitaire Ring 3.09ct I VS1 Clarity sold for $60,000 (Jewelry): Similar eBay Listing
- 37 – 1oz 2016 American Gold Eagle Bullion Coins sold for $48,996 (Bullion): Similar eBay Listing
- 2016 Ironman World Championship Slot – 2016 Entry sold for $45,300 (Tickets & Experiences): eBay Listing
- Four Carolina Panthers Lifetime Season Ticket Ownership Rights & Lot 1 Parking sold for $43,500 for (Sporting Events): eBay Listing
- Hermes Meil Brown Shiny Crocodile POROSUS 35 cm Palladium Birkin Handbag sold for $38,000 (Handbags): A handbag is purchased every 10 seconds on eBay in the U.S. Similar eBay Listing (color may be different).
- Huge Magic the Gathering Cards lot collection sold for $32,201 (Toys): eBay Listing
- 2016 Freedom Concession Pizza Trailer sold for $31,00 (Concession Trailers): eBay Listing
- 1979 O-Pee-Chee Hockey Wayne Gretzky Rookie RC #18 BVG 9.5 GEM MINT sold for $29,701 (Sports Trading Cards): A baseball card is purchased every 4 seconds in the U.S. eBay Listing
- Leroy Neiman Original Oil “the Skateboarder” sold for $29,000 (Art): eBay Listing
- Superman #1 sold for $27,950 (Comic Book): eBay Listing
- Boy Scout Air Scout Ace Type 1 – named group 6406EE sold for $27,211 (Collectibles/Historical Memorabilia): eBay Listing