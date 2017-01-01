15 of the most expensive items sold on eBay in 2016

Not everyone is looking for a deal. Millions of people trawl through eBay listings hoping to snag a special deal or at least the lowest price available for an item they seek. Others, however, use the online auction site to search for something special.

With a billion listings on eBay at any given time, collectors seeking a special item, casual but well-heeled browsers looking for the unique, as well as people in search of the most opulent or lavish gifts for themselves or others are also prowling the site. eBay provided Digital Trends with some of the most costly items actually sold on the site in specific categories. This year’s category-topping items range from a power lunch to Boy Scout collectibles with selling prices from $3.45 million to $27,211.

The 15 most expensive listings sold on eBay in 2016 by category, from January 1 to December 13: