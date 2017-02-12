You can now explore seven countries in Africa thanks to Google Street View

Why it matters to you If you've ever wanted to explore the National Parks of Uganda or see the National Theatre of Ghana, Google is giving you a chance.

Globetrotting can be hard, but Google is here to make it easier — not when it comes to flight and hotel accommodations, but rather with an ever-expanding repository of the most incredible sights from around the world. Google has added some of the highlights from the majestic continent of Africa to its Google Street View knowledge base and starting today, you’ll be able to take virtual tours of “some of the most iconic landmarks and monuments in Ghana, Senegal, and Uganda.”

You can now explore a total of 81 countries without ever leaving your home by way of Google Street View, seven of which are located in Africa. There’s the UNESCO World Heritage-classified village of Nzulezo in Ghana, built over Lake Tadane, whose stilt-supported structures are integrated with the water-centric landscape of the area.

