Best Fitness Products for Summer


Beach season is almost upon us, and with it comes the need for that coveted beach body. Getting in shape may be entirely dependent on your ability to stay motivated, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t products out there to help you reach your goals. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, tone up, or are just getting into fitness for the first time, the right equipment can make all the difference. We’ve rounded up some of the best fitness products to get you started – the rest is up to you.

Elite Sportz Exercise Sliders

$11
If you're looking to get started with some low-impact exercises, these sliders are a great place to begin. With a wide variety of workouts to choose from, there's a little something for everyone.
Fitness Insanity Resistance Band set

$24
Working out in the safety of your own home is a great way to save time and money, and picking up this set of five color-coded resistance bands is an excellent way to do just that.
Hydro Flask 32 oz Water Bottle

$40
Staying hydrated is one of the most important aspects of fitness, and Hydro Flask is among the best brands in the world of hydration. It's easy to forget that your body is 70 percent water.
Coola Organic Suncare

$32
Though sunscreen isn't directly related to fitness, you won't want to go running outside without it. A bad sunburn can quickly put a damper on your motivation to get in shape.
Virus RX7 compression pants

$64
A decent pair of compression pants can combat fatigue, reduce inflammation, and decrease pain. They aren't just for yoga.
Manduka eQua yoga mat

$78
A yoga mat is an absolute must if you're planning on incorporating any deep stretches or crunches into your exercise routine. That mat can get gross in a hurry though, so it's nice to be able to wash it.
ClassPass

$35
If you're having trouble staying motivated on your own, taking a class can be a great way to get the help you need. ClassPass has a wide variety of local options to choose from.
Lumo running coach

$100
You may think you know how to run, but the fact of the matter is that you're probably doing it wrong. The Lumo Running Coach can help you become the runner you never knew you could be.
Adidas ultra boost

$180
The right pair of shoes can make all the difference. If you don't have the proper footwear for running, you could end up injuring yourself over time, thus putting your fitness goals on hold.
Suunto 3 Fitness Tracker

$229
If you're truly serious about fitness, then a fitness watch is an absolute necessity. This great wearable can track steps and calories burned, and even provide fitness plans based on your daily routine.
Oakley Polarized Sunglasses

$213
Whether you're going on a run or just doing exercises outside, you need a decent pair of glasses to protect your eyes from UV rays. When it comes to athletics, Oakley has the eyewear you need.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells

$299
Why buy just one set of dumbells when you can buy them all at once? These adjustable dumbells from Bowflex let you choose the weight that is right for you depending on whatever exercise you are doing.
