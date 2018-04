With the ubiquity of Netflix, video game consoles, and theater-quality movies and music available at your fingertips, there’s more reason than even before to build up your run-of-the-mill living room setup into a state-of-the-art home theater. A good home entertainment system should be versatile, able to transition with ease from movie night to dance party to a classy atmosphere fitting for wine and cheese. Here’s everything you need to get started.