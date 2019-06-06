Digital Trends
Get the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on Amazon at an awesome $150 discount

Erryc Sayo
Looking to upgrade your smartphone? Now’s the right time to do so, as Amazon has sliced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB, Black) from $700 to $550. Samsung fans can also check Newegg’s Father’s Day sale on refurbished Samsung Galaxy phones for greater deals.

The Galaxy S9 Plus is not the latest smartphone from Samsung, but that doesn’t mean it cuts corners in terms of features. Snag a powerful smartphone with a brilliant Infinity display, a lightning-fast processor, and an excellent camera by taking advantage of this sweet deal.

The S9 Plus boasts a 6.2-inch screen that’s perfect for watching videos. For a better audio-visual experience, Samsung has added stereo speakers tuned by AKG that can fill a large room at maximum volume. There’s not much bass, but the audio is rich and clear.

Its Infinity Display hasn’t changed much from the Galaxy S8 Plus, but it’s still a standout feature that allows a more immersive viewing experience. Samsung has leveled up the AMOLED panel on the S9 Plus as well. Its Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440) resolution packs 529 pixels into every inch, resulting in sharper picture quality and gorgeous colors. viewing HDR10 content in apps such as Netflix is a binge-watcher’s delight, as the enhanced contrast makes dark shows pop. It’s one of the best screens on a smartphone so far.

Launching apps and switching between tasks is super-smooth, thanks to the 6GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. This new chipset also flaunts great graphics improvements for a better gaming experience. Games like The Sims: Mobile and Tekken run fluidly, with no lags.

Another key highlight of the Galaxy S9 Plus is its “reimagined” camera. Its 12-megapixel variable aperture lens captures stunning photos in both bright and low-light conditions. This smartphone is also equipped with Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, an image-processing technique that takes photos at the same time and compiles them to remove as much noise as possible. It has a second 12-megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom and Live Focus, which is comparable to Apple’s Portrait Mode. Learn more about the S9 Plus camera and other specs by browsing through a review we wrote last year.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a feature-packed smartphone that’s not too heavy on the wallet. Order the 64GB version on Amazon now at a $161 discount.

Looking for more? Check out these great deals on Samsung phones, iPhones, and other smartphones.

