Looking for a new device? These smartphone deals can save you up to $850

The holidays are here, and while Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, ongoing Cyber Week deals give you more time to score some savings. With companies like Apple and Samsung rolling out new flagship devices, it’s your chance to take advantage of slashed prices and holiday sales. If your phone needs an update and you’re ready to score a discount on a new device, here are a handful of smartphone deals available right now. The list includes a few sales on unlocked smartphones, as well as some carrier offers that can save you as much as $850.
The carriers’ best smartphone deals
Cellular service providers regularly offer enticing incentives to get you to switch to their plans, so if you’re looking for a new carrier, you can save a good chunk of change and even score a free device by taking advantage of one of the best smartphone deals from Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T:
- Sprint: Sprint is offering a 50-percent discount on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S8 and Moto Z2 Force Edition to new customers. It lets you snag the Galaxy S8 for just $281 or the Z2 Force Edition for $297 when you sign up for an 18-month Sprint Flex Lease. Or you can get the new iPhone 8 or iPhone X for $350 off with a Sprint Flex Lease and an eligible trade-in.
- T-Mobile: T-Mobile is offering a buy one, get one free deal when you buy two LG phones. With two down payments for both devices and the addition of a new line to your existing plan, you’ll receive a prepaid MasterCard worth up to $850. Eligible phones include the LG V30, LG V30 Plus, and the LG G6.
- Verizon: Verizon is offering as much as $300 off the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for Verizon’s Unlimited data plan.
- AT&T: AT&T has the newly released dual-screen ZTE Axon M available for $725, but for a limited time, you can receive a $100 prepaid Visa Reward card with the purchase of this unique folding phone. The carrier is also offering a BOGO deal on the Samsung Galaxy S8 that provides you with $750 in bill credits when you order both devices with AT&T Next service.
Best unlocked smartphone deals
Carrier offers typically require you to sign up for a specific service or to trade in an old device to get your discount. These Android smartphone deals, on the other hand, let you enjoy big savings on these unlocked mobile phones when you buy them outright:
- Asus Zenfone 3 Laser: Even at its normal price of $200, the Asus Zenfone 3 Laser is one of the best “cheap” Android phones out there. For Cyber Week, you can take another $70 off, bringing this device down to a super-affordable $130 from B&H.
- Huawei Honor 8: The Huawei Honor 8 might not be the “flagship killer” that some hyped it to be, but it’s still a good, budget-friendly Android phone with solid hardware. The unlocked Honor 8 is compatible with GSM networks and normally retails for $450, but the 64GB model can be yours for $318 from Amazon (a $132 savings).
- Moto G4: The Moto G is still one of the best budget Android smartphones on the market today, and B&H has the unlocked fourth-generation model on sale for $120 after a $60 discount. You can also grab the larger G4 Plus for $150 and enjoy a savings of $100.
- LG G5: New flagships always come with big price cuts on last year’s models, so if you’re not fussy about having the latest bleeding-edge hardware, then the LG G5 is still a great Android phone. A brand-new unlocked one can be yours for only $230 ($300 off) from B&H.
- LG V20: The carrier deals for the LG V20 (one of the best phones on the market if you’re a photography junkie) may have expired, but you can still grab an unlocked one for $380 from B&H and take $170 off.
Looking for more great mobile phone deals and other discounted electronics? Check out our DT Deals to score some extra savings on our favorite tech.
Update: Added the new Sprint Moto Z2 Force Edition, T-Mobile LG G6, Verizon iPhone, and unlocked Asus Zenfone 3 Laser smartphone deals. Removed expired offers and updated prices.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.