Black Friday wasn’t the end, check out the best Cyber Week tech deals

Black Friday sales were everywhere. Whether you were listening to the radio, watching television, or just casually walking down the street, you were likely bombarded with advertisements for the annual post-Thanksgiving event. Which is why it can be so easy to forget the online phenomenon that follows and has now arrived: Cyber Week.

The deals didn’t end with the passing of the weekend nor Cyber Monday, and your excitement for them doesn’t have to either. Cyber Week is filled with great savings and sales, sans the lines and negative social implications that come with Black Friday. If you’re looking to do your shopping online rather than in store this year, make sure to check here for the latest offers all week. We will be scouring the depths of the web to bring you the best Cyber Week tech deals as they go live all the way through Green Monday.

If you tend to do most of your shopping online and with Amazon Prime, you may want to check out our Amazon Cyber Week deals for great discounts on just about everything.

Where are the best Cyber Week deals?

Online shopping has continued to gain popularity with each passing holiday season. Consumers spent a record-breaking $3.45 billion on Cyber Monday last year, making it the biggest day in the history of U.S. ecommerce. With such a high number in the books, you can be sure retailers will be competing heavily for your business all Cyber Week long.

As a consumer, we don’t think you should have to wade through the madness to find the deal you’re looking for. Let us be your guide to everything tech-related this Cyber Week, as we work hard to find the best deals and discounts available. If you’re worried about the dangers of shopping online, you can pick up a discounted VPN for a little extra protection.

Amazon is the largest online retailer in the United States, so it’s no surprise that the Seattle-based tech giant is at the top of our list. You can expect discounts on everything from headphones to baby products, not to mention a wealth of various Amazon devices. Check out the Amazon Cyber Week Deals Week for the latest holiday savings, or check out our favorites below.

Although Walmart is better known for it’s Black Friday deals than it’s online presence, that doesn’t mean the retail chain won’t have some great Cyber Monday deals to kick your way following Thanksgiving. You can expect huge savings on a host of popular brands — Samsung, Google, etc. — starting now. Take a look at the Walmart Cyber Week deals or check out our favorites below.

While other online retailers are great for finding a wide variety of deals, sometimes you’re looking for something a little bit more specific. If saving on laptops, desktops, and anything related to computers is what you’re after, Newegg is the way to go.

You can check out Newegg’s Cyber Monday Deals for new discounts all week, or choose from our favorites below.

Whether you’re looking for a new phone, a great 4K TV deal, or Cyber Monday smartwatch savings, Samsung has got all of that and more. Make sure to check out the Samsung Cyber Monday sale for their full list of tech discounts.

If you’re a big fan of Dell, then we have some excellent news for you — the company has already detailed it’s forthcoming discounts for the holiday shopping season. Everything from laptops to desktops to gaming monitors will be on sale during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Most of the deals are time-sensitive, but, thankfully, you can check out the Dell deal schedule ahead of time.

