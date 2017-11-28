Black Friday wasn’t the end, check out the best Cyber Week tech deals

Black Friday sales were everywhere. Whether you were listening to the radio, watching television, or just casually walking down the street, you were likely bombarded with advertisements for the annual post-Thanksgiving event. Which is why it can be so easy to forget the online phenomenon that follows and has now arrived: Cyber Week.
The deals didn’t end with the passing of the weekend nor Cyber Monday, and your excitement for them doesn’t have to either. Cyber Week is filled with great savings and sales, sans the lines and negative social implications that come with Black Friday. If you’re looking to do your shopping online rather than in store this year, make sure to check here for the latest offers all week. We will be scouring the depths of the web to bring you the best Cyber Week tech deals as they go live all the way through Green Monday.
If you tend to do most of your shopping online and with Amazon Prime, you may want to check out our Amazon Cyber Week deals for great discounts on just about everything.
Where are the best Cyber Week deals?
Online shopping has continued to gain popularity with each passing holiday season. Consumers spent a record-breaking $3.45 billion on Cyber Monday last year, making it the biggest day in the history of U.S. ecommerce. With such a high number in the books, you can be sure retailers will be competing heavily for your business all Cyber Week long.
As a consumer, we don’t think you should have to wade through the madness to find the deal you’re looking for. Let us be your guide to everything tech-related this Cyber Week, as we work hard to find the best deals and discounts available. If you’re worried about the dangers of shopping online, you can pick up a discounted VPN for a little extra protection.
Amazon
Amazon is the largest online retailer in the United States, so it’s no surprise that the Seattle-based tech giant is at the top of our list. You can expect discounts on everything from headphones to baby products, not to mention a wealth of various Amazon devices. Check out the Amazon Cyber Week Deals Week for the latest holiday savings, or check out our favorites below.
- Prime Exclusive Phones: If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you have access to some of latest smartphones at deeply discounted prices. Take a look at our favorite picks to help you decide.
- $2,697 — 65-inch LG 4K OLED Smart TV: Save $500 on this great TV or check out our favorite LG models for more options.
- $1,597 — 55-inch LG 4K Smart OLED TV: Save $703 on this great TV, and check out our article about why choosing OLED is the right choice.
- $20 — TP-Link Smart Light Bulb: Save $15 on a light bulb you can control with Amazon Alexa. It’s perfect for instant mood lighting.
- $29 — TP-Link Smart Plug: Take control of your outlets and save $11 with this Alexa-enabled smart plug. These actually help you save on your electricity bill as well.
- $280 — Unlocked iPhone SE: Save $120 on this unlocked iPhone deal from Amazon, or check out our review for more info.
- $649 — Dell UltraSharp 34-inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor: Save $550 with this curved monitor deal, or check out our favorite ultrawide monitors for more options.
- $30 — Amazon Echo Dot: Save $20 on this compact Alexa-enabled device. You can also check out our favorite smart home deals for more options.
- $69 — Black + Decker Air Fryer: Save $30 on this air fryer that makes frying your favorite foods a lot more healthy. You can also take a look at our favorite air fryers for more options.
- $99 — Hoover Power Scrub Carpet Washer: Save $121 on this Amazon Best Seller for Cyber Week.
Walmart
Although Walmart is better known for it’s Black Friday deals than it’s online presence, that doesn’t mean the retail chain won’t have some great Cyber Monday deals to kick your way following Thanksgiving. You can expect huge savings on a host of popular brands — Samsung, Google, etc. — starting now. Take a look at the Walmart Cyber Week deals or check out our favorites below.
- $50 — Keurig K-Compact: Save on this coffee maker that makes making coffee easier than ever.
- $196 — iRobot Roomba 618: Take a $73 Cyber Monday discount on this robotic vacuum cleaner from Walmart.
- $392 — GoPro Hero5 with Free $50 gift card: Grab yourself a GoPro as well as a free $50 gift card. You can also check out our review for more information.
- $177 — Spalding 54″ Polycarbonate Backboard: Save $20 on this awesome basketball hoop. Free shipping is included, so you don’t even need to pick it up.
- $199 — KitchenAid Classic Series Automatic Mixer: Save $161 on this classic mixer from Walmart, or take a look at our favorite mixers for more options.
- $69 — Bissell PowerLifter Upright Vacuum: Save $50 with this Bissell deal to help you clean. You can also check out our favorite vacuums for more choices.
Newegg
While other online retailers are great for finding a wide variety of deals, sometimes you’re looking for something a little bit more specific. If saving on laptops, desktops, and anything related to computers is what you’re after, Newegg is the way to go.
You can check out Newegg’s Cyber Monday Deals for new discounts all week, or choose from our favorites below.
- $400 — Refurbished Apple MacBook Air i5: Save $300 on this Apple MacBook deal from Newegg for Cyber Weekend.
- $190 — Xbox One S 500GB Console: Get your game on and save $90 on this standalone Xbox from Newegg.
- $649 — MSI Gaming Laptop: Save $150 on this awesome gaming laptop computer, or check out our favorite gaming laptops for more options.
- $290 — Intel Core i7-7700K Processor: Take $60 off this great processor from Intel and get Assassins Creed: Origins and Total War: Warhammer II for free, or check out our favorite processors for more options.
- $123 — Synology Wireless Dual Band Router: Need a new wireless router? You can save $77 on this one, or check out our favorite routers for more picks.
- Save big on components for your computer: Processors, video cards, tower cases, fans, and all that good stuff are currently discounted for Cyber Monday. You can also check out our guide to building a computer from scratch.
Samsung
Whether you’re looking for a new phone, a great 4K TV deal, or Cyber Monday smartwatch savings, Samsung has got all of that and more. Make sure to check out the Samsung Cyber Monday sale for their full list of tech discounts.
- $1000 — 49-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV: Save $300 with this Samsung TV deal.
- Save $300 on the Galaxy S8: Get up to $300 towards the Samsung Galaxy S8 unlocked smartphone with eligible trade-in.
- $25 — Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad: Save $25 on this wireless charging pad from Samsung, or check out our favorite wireless chargers.
Dell
If you’re a big fan of Dell, then we have some excellent news for you — the company has already detailed it’s forthcoming discounts for the holiday shopping season. Everything from laptops to desktops to gaming monitors will be on sale during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Most of the deals are time-sensitive, but, thankfully, you can check out the Dell deal schedule ahead of time.
- $830 — Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Touch: Take $170 off this great laptop from Dell, or check out our review for more info.
- $1,250 — XPS 15: Save $200 on this smart and powerful Dell laptop, or check out our review for more details.
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our Deals page, or sign up for our Deals newsletter for weekly updates.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.