DT Giveaway: We’re Giving Away Eight LG V30 Smartphones

As the winner of the coveted DT Editor’s Choice award, the LG V30 was one of our absolute favorite smartphones of 2017. From its beefy Snapdragon 835 processor, to its absolutely sublime six-inch OLED display, the LG V30 is the perfect blend of style and substance. Featuring a best in class 16MP dual camera display, the LG V30 will help you get the perfect shot every time.

In honor of Mobile World Congress, we’re teaming up with LG Mobile to give eight winners their own unlocked LG V30! Follow the link below to enter, then check out our full review of the V30 here.

*Eight prizes. Contest limited to participants in U.S. only.