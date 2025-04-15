 Skip to main content
Google exploring free tier for Gemini Veo 2’s AI video-making app

Google appears to be preparing a freemium version of its Gemini Veo 2 video generation tool, based on details uncovered in a recent APK teardown.

Veo 2, a generative AI tool designed to create videos from text prompts, has so far been locked behind Gemini Advanced. But that may be changing soon. According to Android Police, strings found in the app’s code indicate that some form of access may be coming to the free tier, giving a wider group the chance to try out AI video generation without paying for a subscription.

The teardown also hints at certain restrictions for free access. Mentions of “credit limits” and the need for an upgrade suggest there will be caps in place, likely on how often the tool can be used or at what resolution it can export. That would line up with how other freemium AI services are structured: enough to test and use casually, but with the option to unlock more advanced features by upgrading.

If this is the case, that would mean the app could be available to all users, with certain limits imposed in terms of usage, but there aren’t any further details on what that would mean for users just yet.

This isn’t the first time Gemini’s capabilities have shown signs of expanding beyond paywalls. Recently, Google also opened up its Deep Research feature to the general public with some similar limitations, signaling a broader push to make its AI tools more accessible.

No official word yet on when Veo 2 will launch for the free tier, but the inclusion of these strings in a current build of the app suggests the rollout may not be far off. Once live, it could mark one of the first widely available text-to-video tools from a major tech company, putting Google’s generative AI in direct competition with services like Runway and Pika.

