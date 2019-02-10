Digital Trends
Android

Google Maps AR mode previewed, now in testing with small group of users

Aaron Mamiit
By

Google Maps’ new augmented reality mode, previewed by The Wall Street Journal, will soon be available to the public, but for now, it is being tested by a small group of users.

The Google Maps AR mode was first showcased in last year’s Google I/O as the app’s upcoming visual positioning feature. Instead of users having to orient themselves through the little blue dot on the app, the feature will use the smartphone’s camera to help users determine exactly where they are. In the future, users would be able to point their camera at a street or building, and the app will not only show the details of the location, but also where to go to reach the user’s destination.

That future, apparently, is drawing near. Augmented reality on Google Maps was previewed by The Wall Street Journal’s David Pierce, who said that the feature is easily accessed by opening the app and hitting the Star AR button. Upon doing so, the system will first ask for the phone to be moved around to determine the user’s exact location. It will then provide directions to the entered destination, in the form of on-screen arrows supported by the familiar Google Maps interface.

Google apparently does not want users to rely too much on AR mode, though. If activated for too long, Google Maps will first ask users to lower the device, and then darken the screen if users resist. In addition to conserving battery power and data, limiting the usage time of the feature prevents safety concerns such as users wandering onto busy streets while holding up their smartphones.

To fully utilize the Google Maps AR mode, a wearable device such as Google Glass will be required. However, in the absence of such, the purpose of the feature would be to help users gather their bearings, such as when they find themselves in a complex intersection.

Google Maps AR mode has started testing with Local Guides, which is a small group of users that serve as community reviewers. Google has not identified a public release date for the feature, but it should be launching soon to join the bevy of updates that have been recently added to the app, including speed limits for drivers, direct messages to businesses, and hashtag support for reviews.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Moto G7 vs. Nokia 7.1: Smartphone specs comparison
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Mozilla exec calls on Congress to restore 2015 net neutrality protections

After citing several negative examples on how the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality had hurt consumers and businesses, Mozilla's COO wants Congress to restore the 2015 order to protect an open and free internet without gatekeepers.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
motorola moto g7 news jc 1
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G6: Which midrange Motorola phone reigns supreme?

The Motorola Moto G range of phones has long been a go-to for those looking for a great phone at a reasonable price. The latest model in the lineup is the Moto G7. But can it beat out the well-reviewed Moto G6?
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung paul scott galaxy note interview 9 future feat 2
Mobile

Master your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with our favorite tips and tricks

Manage to get your hands on the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You've probably noticed there are a lot of nice new changes. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks to get you started with your new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google Play recommends these movies, books, and apps for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. In celebration, Google announced a series of discounts on movies, audiobooks, ebooks, and more. In addition, the company is recommending apps and games that you can enjoy.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Best Alarm Clock Apps
Mobile

Wake up right (and rested) with the best alarm clock apps for Android and iOS

Have you mastered the fine art of hitting the snooze button with your eyes closed? If you're rushing out the door after you've snoozed one too many times, it's time to step up your game. Here are the best alarm clock apps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

New leak shows off Samsung's bright Canary Yellow Galaxy S10 E

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
cochlear implants restore hearing nucleus 7 feat
Health & Fitness

My niece lost her hearing. This is a story about how technology brought it back

For people with profound hearing loss, cochlear implants can restore sound. We explore what the procedure entails, how the system works, and take a look at the latest developments from Australian company Cochlear.
Posted By Simon Hill
childish gambino in plaground on pixel playground
Mobile

You can now dance with Childish Gambino in Playground on Pixel

Google has added an AR version of Childish Gambino to Playground for Pixel, so Pixel users can dance with him to a number of his hits, or simply pose for a selfie with the man himself.
Posted By Mark Jansen
emoji blogsfear and more tech lingo you need to know emojis
Mobile

Your emoji game is getting a big upgrade with 230 new additions this year

There are thousands of emojis, but they could still be a whole lot more inclusive to a wider range of people. The Unicode Consortium approved 230 new emojis, which are set to roll out to users in the second half of this year.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moto g7 play vs g6 rear
Mobile

Moto G7 Play vs. Moto G6 Play: Which is your perfect playmate?

A good budget phone can provide all the features you need. The new Moto G7 Play is the latest cheap option from Motorola -- but is it better than last year's Moto G6 Play? We pitted them against each other to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for February 2019

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best restaurant reservation apps
Mobile

Find the best table this Valentine’s Day with these restaurant reservation apps

With the many distractions of modern life, it's far too easy to forget to book yourself a table for Valentine's Day or otherwise. Here are the best restaurant reservation apps for iOS and Android to make it easy.
Posted By Mark Jansen
android vs ios v maps
Mobile

5G will undoubtedly be faster than LTE, but here’s how else it will be different

Making sense of the latest developments in mobile network technology is a challenge. If you're looking for a quick explanation of what 5G is and how it compares to LTE, then we've got it for you right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
google wear os ifa 2018 update news
Wearables

Google job listings may mean that the Pixel Watch is on the way

A pair of job listings on the Google Careers website may mean that the Pixel Watch is coming soon. One of the listings is for a Vice President of Hardware Engineering for Wearables.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit