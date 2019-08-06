Share

The unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL 64 GB was last on sale for Prime Day, with both marked down 29% from their regular retail prices. Well, Amazon just beat those outstanding prices with an even better deal on the Google smartphones that take up to 37% off.

Both phones are marked down by about $300. For the Google Pixel 3, this brings down the price from $799 to $499, and the Pixel 3 XL goes from $899 to $600 (that’s $35 cheaper than Prime Day). Both phones are Prime eligible, and with the Pixel 3, you’ll qualify for 0% financing for six months, with payments of $83.33 per month.

Google Pixel 3

Our own Simon Hill describes the Google Pixel 3 as “a hair away from pocket-sized perfection” in his review of the device for Digital Trends. It’s easy to see why: The 5.5-inch, the nearly edge-to-edge display is simply beautiful, and it just feels like the perfect size for a smartphone when you hold it.

The screen’s not the only selling point of this device: A fantastic 12.2-megapixel camera takes excellent pictures in a variety of lighting. The Pixel 3 uses HDR and A.I. to ensure your photographs look their best. Google has included a wide array of shooting modes to help you take the best shot, which we found helpful. We also felt the Pixel 3’s camera takes photos that better capture the true colors of what you see than competing phones like the iPhone XS.

While its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM don’t exactly set land-speed records in terms of smartphone performance, the phone isn’t sluggish at all. Maybe this is because it isn’t bogged down with smartphone bloatware like many other Android devices are these days — we’re looking at you Samsung.

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3’s bigger brother offers .8 inches more of screen size, coming in at a stout 6.3-inches. It has all of the Pixel 3’s great features, including the bright and colorful OLED screen and excellent 12.2-megapixel camera.

We’d recommend the Pixel 3 XL for those who use their phone for everything — working with a larger screen is just a better experience. If you use your smartphone as an entertainment device, that extra screen real estate makes a big difference. The Pixel 3 XL’s dual front-facing speakers give the device some impressive audio chops, too.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.