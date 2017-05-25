Lost your Android phone? Here are three apps to help track down and retrieve it

Find My Device

Features:

Track your phone via GPS

Erase your phone remotely

Remotely play a sound

Lock your phone remotely

Google’s Find My Device app is a must-have for Android users. The app is simple to use, and all you have to do to get started is download it from the Play Store. After you install the app, it will ask you to log in, and to make sure Location is turned on. Once the app is installed and running, you will be able to locate your device, assuming it’s turned on and connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

To track your device, go to android.com/find in any browser, whether on your computer or another smartphone. If your lost device has access to the internet, location is on, and Find My Device is running, you will be able to locate it. One of the great features here is that you can lock the device and write a message with an accompanying phone number. That way if someone finds or has your device, all they have to do is press the Call Me button on the screen to call the specified phone number. You can also choose to play a sound or erase the phone remotely if you have no other choice.

Remember that if you track your phone using a browser, however, you will have to log in to your Google account. If you logged in from someone else’s smartphone or desktop browser, then you’ll want to log out of all your accounts when finished. If you leave your account logged in, anyone with access to that computer will be able to track your smartphone. The app only takes a minute to install and set up, and because it is so easy to use, it should be your first choice for finding a lost Android device.

Download now from:

Google Play