The unreleased Meizu M5c was just leaked online in all its glory

Why it matters to you Meizu is helping push the boundaries when it comes to value for money, meaning our budget phones should be getting better and better.

Meizu is at it again. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is prepping another device in the M5 series to join the previously launched Meizu M5s. This time around, the company will launch a more budget-focused M5c.

But what will the Meizu M5c look like? We’ve finally got our first look at the phone through a leak posted on Android Central, showing quite a classy look to the phone. The website shows that the phone will be available in a range of different colors, including black, blue, red, pink, and gold.

The best look we have is at the red version of the phone, and you might notice that the phone doesn’t look all that different from the Meizu M5 — although that makes sense considering the fact that the two phones are in the same family.

We don’t yet know exactly when we’ll see the phone, but considering the fact that this leak appears to have come from a non-live version of Meizu’s website, it’s likely it’ll show up pretty soon.

Before the Android Central leak, we were treated to what appears to be a spec leak from PinoyScreenCast. According to the leak, the phone will feature a 1.5GHz MediaTek processor, along with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720. It’ll also come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, as well as an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The battery on the phone is 3,020mAh, which should be plenty for a day’s use. If the 16GB of storage isn’t enough, the phone does offer a MicroSD card slot

All-in-all, the phone is shaping up to be pretty decent, although that will largely depend on the price that the phone comes at. The PinoyScreenCast leak suggests the phone will come at “around 5,000” Philippine pesos, which equates to around $100 — which is not a bad price to pay for this device.