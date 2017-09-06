Michael Kors’ next-generation smartwatches are now available for purchase

Why it matters to you Michael Kors' new style-focused smartwatches are made especially for men or women, but its hybrid smartwatch takes a different approach.

Michael Kors, the luxury watch brand behind last year’s Access Bradshaw, announced a bunch of new smartwatches at the 2017 Baselworld conference in Switzerland in April. As of September 6, the Access Sofie and the Access Grayson are officially available for purchase on the Michael Kors website along with its retail locations.

On a technical level, they’re fairly comparable. Both the Sofie and Grayson boast colorful AMOLED touchscreen displays, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and Android Wear 2.0, the latest and greatest version of Google’s Android Wear operating system.

Android Wear 2.0 is sort of a big deal. It’s a major upgrade over the last generation of Google’s wearable operating system, featuring customizable watch faces, a stand-alone app store, improved fitness tracking, and Google’s super-smart digital Assistant.

It’s also one of the only similarities between the Sofie and Grayson.

The Sofie is described as “sleek” and “feminine,” with a thin, lightweight case body, pavé, and full round display that comes in eight different color combinations.

Michael Kors describes the Grayson, in contrast, as a “luxury” watch with “sporty looks.” To that end, it sports a full-round dial with a rotating crown button that scrolls Android Wear’s lists and menus, and comes in four colors: Gold tone, stainless steel, and blue and black.

The Michael Kors Access smartwatches start at $350.

For folks who prefer a simpler brand of smartwatch, there is Michael Kors’ new hybrid wearables. The brand is introducing new analog watches that feature vibrating alerts, fitness and sleep tracking, and pusher buttons on the side that remotely trigger selfies and control music.

The men’s hybrid smartwatches will arrive “holiday 2017,” and the women’s watches will land in fall. They start at $250.

Michael Kors Access app

The Michael Kors Access app is now available on both the Access Sofie and Access Grayson. Through the “My Social” section on the app, users pull from their Instagram feeds to create their watch face background. Using it is easy — simply sign into your Instagram account, pick your photo, select a filter and watch style, then set it for a fully customized look.

Michael Kors said that by the end of 2017, it will have released 15 new digital watch faces.

Update: Michael Kors Access Sofie and Access Grayson smartwatches are available for purchase, with the Access app included.