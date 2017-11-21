Win a free phone or Chromecast with Google’s Project Fi holiday promotion

Project Fi is Google’s stab at running a wireless carrier — more specifically a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) — and it’s one of the few carriers that reimburse subscribers for not using all their data. To make the most of the service, which relies on T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular’s networks, you need to use a Fi-certified smartphone, such as one from Google’s Nexus or Pixel line, or more recently, Motorola’s Moto X4.

With Black Friday and the holiday season fast approaching, it’s a ripe time to bring new subscribers into the service. That’s why Google has introduced a new referral program with incentives for existing subscribers to invite family and friends to Fi. Named “Fi it Forward,” the program challenges customers to recruit as many new subscribers to Fi as possible before it ends on December 17.

What’s in it for you? Two successful referrals net you a Google Chromecast streaming stick, while seven referrals nab you a brand new Android One Moto X4 smartphone, which we liked in our review.

Entering is easy. You just need to be signed up for Project Fi, find your referral code from either the Project Fi app or website, and share it with as many people as possible. It’s a fun little incentive, and you can keep an eye on how the top 10 referrers are doing on Google’s leaderboard. At the time of writing, the top referrer already has 12 referrals, so there’s some catching up to be done if you want to become number one. Don’t worry, you’ve got until December 17.

As an additional little bonus, Google is also donating $50,000 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC), a charity aimed at keeping crisis-hit communities in touch with the outside world following a disaster. Subscribers don’t need to do anything additional to participate in this charitable donation — a Google blog post makes it clear subscribers have already contributed by simply being a part of Project Fi.

Interested in jumping from AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon, to Google’s wireless carrier? Check out our Project Fi guide, where we break down the plans, pricing, and perks.