Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a sweet 32% discount on Amazon

samsung galaxy note 9 sweet discount on amazon

In the market for a feature-packed smartphone? Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, now available at a more affordable price. Originally $1,000, a sweet 34% discount brings the price down to $680. And if the $680 isn’t in your price range, check out Newegg’s Father’s Day sale on refurbished Samsung Galaxy phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs everything you want in a big-screen phone and more. You can now enjoy features such as a gorgeous display, fantastic performance, and a versatile camera.

The Galaxy Note 9 boasts a slightly larger 6.4-inch screen than the Note 8, and is shorter, wider, and thicker than its predecessor. The edges of the curved screen toward the rear makes the phone comfortable to hold, while the flat edges on the side help you keep a tight grip on it. The buttons are easy to reach, and there’s no notch on the display to disrupt the edge-to-edge screen experience.

This smartphone’s Super AMOLED screen is gorgeous. Colors are well saturated and not overbearing. The default screen resolution is 2,220 x 1,080, which is good for conserving battery life, but you can change it to 2,960 x 1,440 resolution, which makes the screen incredibly sharp. It also features loud stereo speakers that are perfect for binge-watching on Netflix, especially when paired with the massive edge-to-edge screen.

The Note 9 is also equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. This is among the fastest Android phones we’ve seen to date. You can play Fortnite: Battle Royale for more than 30 minutes straight without encountering a hint of lag. You can throw everything at the Note 9 – this phone can handle it all.

This phone’s dual camera is similar to that of the Galaxy S9 Plus. What makes the Note 9’s camera different is its artificial intelligence, which features Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detection. The Screen Optimizer can detect up to 20 scenes and tweak the photo to match that scene. Flaw Detection, on the other hand, alerts the camera app if it thinks the photo is blurry, if there’s a smudge on the camera, if there’s too much light in your shot, or if someone blinks.

Of course, the S Pen is what makes the Galaxy Note 9 unique. The stylus now has Bluetooth Low Energy inside and can be used as a remote to control functions of the Note 9 from up to 30 feet away. You can also use the S Pen to take pictures — tap the button once to snap a photo and double tap it to swap between the front and rear cameras. The S Pen now needs to be charged due to its Bluetooth capabilities, and can be charged inside the Note 9 for just 40 seconds.

Other notable features include daylong battery life, Gorilla Glass 5, and Bixby 2.0. Check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for more information. Order yours now on Amazon at a hefty 34% discount.

