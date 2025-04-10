 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Android

Samsung One UI 7 has finally begun to hit Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 handsets

By
The open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The new Samsung One UI 7 has been teased but not given to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 owners, until now.

At last it seems that the still-quite-new UI is beginning to appear on devices, in North America at least.

Recommended Videos

Samsung has already announced that the update would roll out at some point in April, to Fold and Flip devices, with little more specific detail than that.

Related

Now US owners of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices have begun reporting that updates are available with the new UI.

It was always expected that this roll-out would be delayed, especially when the Galaxy S25 got the full version of the One UI 7 as Galaxy Fold 6 owners were only just being given the chance to start trying the beta version.

If you’ve already had the beta on your device it appears like you will be first in line as Samsung seems to be rolling out to those devices before others.

The update is a hefty 5GB, so expect this to be a heavier installation and update process. Although with extras like a security update for April 2025 also thrown in there, it’s worth the extra bulk and the wait time.

But wait, there’s one more catch, at time of publishing. This update appears to only apply to those handsets on the Verizon network. For anyone using T-Mobile or AT&T it looks like there’s still more of a delay before the update begins rolling out to everyone.

What’s new in Samsung One UI 7?

Samsung worked hard here to offer new features but without losing the feel of the previous UI version. The result is a system that’s easy to navigate and use, that packs in some fun new extras.

The new design feels far more modern overall. One useful feature that Samsung has heard the demand for and included is a vertically scrolling app drawer with far better fluidity.

The new split notification pane works really well and means more information in a space that feels comfortable.

The camera UI is more minimal now, which is great for those quick access snaps – while still offering more depth if you want to get to that.

As you might expect the AI features are also being pushed here with deeper integrations that make them actually useful.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 size upgrade just got teased in newest leak
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its cover screen on.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is all but certainly on its way and now a new leak may have revealed some key details.

The latest flip phone from Samsung could see a jump in size over the current Flip 6 model.

Read more
Some might be waiting a little bit longer for Samsung’s One UI 7 update
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung is expected to release its highly anticipated One UI 7 update worldwide starting the week of April 7. However, there has been some debate about the exact timing and locations of the rollout. A new development has added to the confusion regarding the specific release dates.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has quietly pulled the One UI 7 launch date in the U.S. from its news portal. Subsequently, it also changed the language on its Australia Newsroom portal and perhaps others. Instead, it says the official rollout “will start from April.” At least for now, exact dates remain for news portals for South Korea, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, Singapore, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Read more
The Galaxy Z Flip FE could use an older chipset, but that’s good news
The Motorola Razr 2024 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's cover screens.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) could launch later this year. When this happens, it could arrive with a chipset we first saw on a device last year. Using “older” chips on phones is sometimes viewed as a negative, but it’s probably good news in this case.

Android Authority explains that its research has concluded that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will ship with the Exynos 2400e, the same chip found on the Galaxy S24 FE. Previous rumors had suggested the new flip phone would include an Exynos 2500, which Samsung has yet to announce.

Read more