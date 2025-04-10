Samsung One UI 7 has finally begun to hit Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 handsets

The new Samsung One UI 7 has been teased but not given to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 owners, until now.

At last it seems that the still-quite-new UI is beginning to appear on devices, in North America at least.

Samsung has already announced that the update would roll out at some point in April, to Fold and Flip devices, with little more specific detail than that.

Now US owners of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 devices have begun reporting that updates are available with the new UI.

It was always expected that this roll-out would be delayed, especially when the Galaxy S25 got the full version of the One UI 7 as Galaxy Fold 6 owners were only just being given the chance to start trying the beta version.

If you’ve already had the beta on your device it appears like you will be first in line as Samsung seems to be rolling out to those devices before others.

The update is a hefty 5GB, so expect this to be a heavier installation and update process. Although with extras like a security update for April 2025 also thrown in there, it’s worth the extra bulk and the wait time.

But wait, there’s one more catch, at time of publishing. This update appears to only apply to those handsets on the Verizon network. For anyone using T-Mobile or AT&T it looks like there’s still more of a delay before the update begins rolling out to everyone.

What’s new in Samsung One UI 7?

Samsung worked hard here to offer new features but without losing the feel of the previous UI version. The result is a system that’s easy to navigate and use, that packs in some fun new extras.

The new design feels far more modern overall. One useful feature that Samsung has heard the demand for and included is a vertically scrolling app drawer with far better fluidity.

The new split notification pane works really well and means more information in a space that feels comfortable.

The camera UI is more minimal now, which is great for those quick access snaps – while still offering more depth if you want to get to that.

As you might expect the AI features are also being pushed here with deeper integrations that make them actually useful.