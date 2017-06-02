T-Mobile slashes the iPhone 7 by $100, offers family plan for $35 per line

Why it matters to you T-Mobile's summer promotion may be the cheapest way to get a 256GB iPhone 7.

If a cell plan with a decent amount of data, flexible terms, and a killer smartphone sounds appealing, here’s some good news: T-Mobile has your back. The self-coined Un-carrier’s new summer promotion slashes the price of Apple’s iPhone 7 — and lets new customers pick up a second handset at no extra charge.

Starting June 2, T-Mobile will begin selling the 256GB iPhone 7 for $700 — $100 off, or the same price as the 128GB iPhone 7. And subscribers who opt to pay with T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan get an even sweeter deal: A free iPhone SE in the form of a $400 rebate.

T-Mobile’s offering cheap accessories alongside cheaper phones. This summer, it is discounting the price of all Mophie Juice battery cases and screen protectors (if you buy two or more). And ahead of Father’s Day, the carrier is knocking 30 percent off the price of screen protectors, anti-fingerprint phone cases, wall chargers, and more.

To coincide with the phone deals, T-Mobile is offering a limited-time break on rate plans. This summer, new and existing customers can sign up for a 4-line unlimited text, talk, and 4G LTE data plan for $35 each (including taxes and fees) after bill credits and with AutoPay enabled. Alternatively, they can reserve Alcatel Linkzone, a 4G LTE hot spot which supports up to 15 devices simultaneously, for $48 (normally $72).

The new promotions, discounts, and sales follow T-Mobile’s “Thankiversary.” In June, the Magenta carrier launched an event celebrating the one-year anniversary of T-Mobile Tuesdays, a weekly promotion that gifts customers free movie tickets, ridesharing credits, takeout pizza, and more. It launched a Twitter contest — The T-Mobile “Thankathon” — that let tens eligible T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T customers bid for “tens of millions of dollars” in prizes, including Lyft tickets, Baskin-Robbins ice cream, gas for a year, a $2,000 StubHub gift card, and a trip for four to any event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The freebies don’t stop there. On June 6, existing T-Mobile subscribers get a free T-Mobile trucker hat, 25 cents per gallon off Shell gas, and two free movie or game rentals from Redbox. And this summer, they will get four movie tickets for $4, free Baskin-Robbins ice cream up to $4 in value, and a Baskin-Robbins sundae for $1 when they buy one at the regular price.

“Thanks to Un-carrier benefits like T-Mobile Tuesdays, unlimited data with taxes and fees included and the nation’s fastest LTE network, T-Mobile now tops customer satisfaction scores and net promoter scores, and Un-carrier customers are more likely to recommend T-Mobile,” T-Mobile said.