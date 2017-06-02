Verizon offering new prepaid plans, summer discounts, and a design contest

Why it matters to you Verizon's new plans and deals make a few of its prepaid options cheaper than ever.

Sunny days are here and so are summer discounts — especially on cell phones. On Friday, Verizon announced new phone, plan, and accessory promos good enough to make any wireless subscriber consider switching.

On Tuesday, Verizon is slashing the price of prepaid plans across the board: 3GB will start at $40, 7GB at $50, and 10GB at $60. Taking advantage of those rates means putting up with 480p video, unfortunately, but the plans comes with extras like Carryover Data, which lets you carry unused data over to the next month, and Always On data, which allows you to stay connected at 2G (128Kbps) speeds when you run up against your data allowance.

Verizon notes, too, that all plans include unlimited talk and text across the U.S., unlimited text to more than 200 countries, and unlimited calling from the U.S. to Mexico and Canada.

To sweeten the pot, Verizon is offering $100 bill credit for customers who bring in and activate their number. And it notes that phones already compatible with the Verizon network work on the new prepaid plans — including the iPhone 7, Samsung S8, and Google Pixel.

That is not all Verizon is launching — for a “limited time,” new postpaid unlimited subscribers can get a substantial month-to-month discount on device payment plans. Starting this week, customers who trade in their phones can pick up a Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, or LG G6 for $15 a month and get a $100 Amazon gift card. Existing customers can get a Google Pixel or Google Pixel XL for as low as $15 a month.

Verizon’s throwing in a free smart home speaker with select purchases. New and existing customers who buy a Google Pixel or Pixel XL can get a Google Home for free after a mail-in rebate — a $130 value.

Finally, Verizon is offering a break on its Total Mobile Protection plan. $11 a month nets you protection against theft, accidental damage, and loss. If you complete a claim by midnight, you get a replacement device as soon as the next day, and most Verizon brick-and-mortar locations offer cracked screen repairs for $50.

And in the spirit of summer, the mobile carrier is teaming up with Otterbox to launch a new contest. Beginning Friday, customers will get the opportunity to submit an Otterbox case design and have it sold exclusively at Verizon stores, Verizon.com, and Otterbox.com later this year. The winning designer gets a $5,000 cash prize, and runners-up receive a $1,000 price and an Otterbox prize pack.