Grab a Huawei Matebook on Amazon for just $800 with this pre-Black Friday deal

The Huawei Matebook X is about to get a huge price cut, thanks to Amazon’s pre-Black Friday deals. The super-slick, ultra-portable laptop was one of our favorites this year, and with a retail price of just $1,100 for the entry-level model, it was already a good deal. Even the high-end “Signature Edition” starts at a reasonable $1,277. Beginning today though, you’ll be able to pick up the entry-level model for just $800, and the Signature edition for only $974.

The price cut puts the Matebook X in direct competition with some of our favorite budget laptops. If you’re looking for a stylish laptop, now might be the time to buy. The Matebook X offers a lightweight chassis, exceptional build quality, and a sharp, colorful display.

It’s the second foray Huawei has made into the ultraportable laptop market, but it’s due for an update now that Intel’s latest 8th-generation processors are starting to trickle down into midrange and lower-end laptops. There’s no telling when they’ll make their way into the Matebook X, however, so Amazon’s Black Friday pricing makes a compelling case for a robust little laptop.

In our performance tests, the Matebook X managed to push past the 2017 12-inch MacBook in processor performance and hard drive speeds. It did fall a bit short of the MacBook’s stellar display quality, but during our time with the Matebook X we didn’t have any complaints about its vibrant 1440p display. Even at $800, it’s still a bit more expensive than our favorite budget laptop, the Asus Zenbook U330UA, but if you’re looking for something small, sleek and stylish — a laptop with MacBook style if not MacBook pricing — you really can’t do better than the Huawei Matebook X.

This year’s Black Friday is shaping up to be one of the more competitive shopping seasons in recent memory, with major manufacturers like LG and Huawei offering deep discounts on some of their most popular products. Alongside the Huawei Matebook X, Amazon’s Black Friday deals include massive discounts on 4K TVs, and a number of smaller gadgets that would make great stocking stuffers.