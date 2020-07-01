  1. Apple

Apple’s iCloud went down for some users on Wednesday

By

Apple’s iCloud, the data storage and backup provider, went down Wednesday evening

Users began to experience outages with iCloud’s web apps starting about 3:25 p.m. PT, according to Apple’s System Status page. Several hundred people reported problems accessing iCloud on DownDetector.

“We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available,” Apple wrote.

Digital Trends tried accessing iCloud.com on Wednesday evening and initially received an error page, but a few minutes later it became available — before going offline again.

We’ve reached out to Apple to see what the cause of the outage could be, but did not immediately hear back. We will update this story when we do.

A similar outage happened last month, with many iCloud users saying they were unable to sign in afterward. They also experienced other issues with web apps and iCloud Mail.

This is a breaking news story. We will update it shortly.

