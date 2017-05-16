Apple may ditch iPad Mini as it faces pressure from big phones and bigger tablets

Why it matters to you Apple may still be planning a new iPad range, which could include a brand-new screen size, in 2017.

You’re forgiven if the Apple iPad has slipped your mind. Apple hasn’t treated its tablet line with the same excitement as the iPhone for a while, and those who already own an iPad are usually pretty happy to continue using the one they have, without upgrading regularly.

Rumors saying that Apple will release new iPad models in 2017 have spread for a while, and although one arrived in March, it didn’t get its own special event. Does that mean Apple’s finished with the iPad for 2017? Not necessarily. There’s still talk of one with a new screen size coming, as well as a new Apple Pencil stylus.

Here’s everything we think we know about Apple’s 2017 iPad range so far:

Apple iPad Mini 5/iPad Pro Mini

There may be a pretty good reason why we’ve yet to hear anything on a new iPad Mini or Pro variant– rumor has it Apple has chosen to discontinue the pint-sized tablet. The news comes from BGR, which cites a “source close to Apple” in its report.

The story goes that the Mini is underperforming in the market, due in large part to the success of the iPhone Plus line. The source was quoted as saying the device has been “sized out of its own category,” and added that the sales figures are “very clear,” indicating the smallest iPad is indeed buckling under the weight of the iPhone, as well as the larger 9.7- and 10.5-inch iPads.

The iPad Mini 4 was revealed in September 2015, and like the iPad Air 2, it is certainly ready for an update if Apple decides to go in that direction. There has been talk of a Pro version refresh, but it’s questionable as to whether there is any value in making such a device. For now, the silence may mean Apple will only refresh its larger iPad tablets in 2017, and let the Mini 4 live on for another year.

In February, a report from MacOtakara mentioned a 7.9-inch iPad Pro — though the specifications, or what would define it as a Pro model, were not discussed.

Apple iPad Pro 2 10.5-inch

Now the 9.7-inch iPad has become the entry point into the iPad range, there’s speculation Apple may replace the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Although it would have a larger screen, the device may have a bezel-less design, and therefore, a very similar body size to the 9.7-inch Pro. The screen size isn’t fixed in stone, and rumors state it may be as small as 10.1-inches, or as large as 10.9-inches, with the 10.5-inch size being most often discussed.

Despite initially being rumored for a March 2017 launch and never appearing, there’s still talk of the tablet coming soon. The latest rumored release date is June, following an update to an Apple Authorized Retailer’s stock system, obtained by 9to5Mac. The site lists an Urban Armor Gear Metropolis Folio Case for a 10.5-inch iPad. Crucially, it only mentions iPad — no “Pro.” However, the 12.9-inch Metropolis case supports Apple’s Smart Keyboard and Pencil, so it’s reasonable to assume this one would as well.

Still, accessory companies have a habit of planning products based on new devices that haven’t been announced yet, and it’s very possible that’s what we could be looking at here.

Back in March, an IHS Markit analyst told Forbes the 10.5-inch tablet would arrive in April, and that production was slated to begin soon. She also mentioned initial supply would be limited, and reiterated the screen would have a thin bezel to reduce the overall size of the device.

The existence of a 10.5-inch iPad Pro has been discussed plenty of times. In a tweet, a case manufacturer leaked documents showing one of its early designs for the tablet. While strong evidence, it’s not quite confirmation of the new iPad, as the company could simply be working on the product to ensure it can be produced in a timely fashion should the device become a reality.

Although a 10.5-inch screen size is mentioned most, we have heard other rumors. One published by MacOtakara initially went with 10.9-inches, adding the body will measure 7.5mm, but the screen won’t have a bezel, and a home button won’t be on the front. A bezel at the top of the tablet will remain to house a front facing camera and other sensors. Touch ID and the speaker may be built into the space behind the screen.

The same site published another rumor in late February, stating a 10.5-inch iPad would be the featured product during a March launch event. It referred to the tablet as the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2. It also mentioned a 9.7-inch iPad Pro in the lineup, going against rumors the 10.5-inch model would replace it.

The sometimes unreliable Digitimes publication says Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad will use the new A10X processor and will take over from the 9.7-inch iPad Pro in the range. Analysts from Barclays also agree Apple is planning to launch a mid-size iPad and reiterated the bezel-free screen rumor, though they also expected it to launch alongside Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad back in March.

Apple iPad Pro 2 9.7-inch

There’s some debate as to the fate of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and while some rumors suggest that it will be replaced with a slightly larger device, fresh ones indicate that’s not the case. These new rumors suggest that the device will be updated when Apple refreshes the iPad range, however the update will be minor. The report comes from Mac Otakara, and says that the new device will get an A10X chip with boosted graphics and CPU performance.

Apple iPad Pro 2 12.9-inch

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet may receive an update in 2017, if rumors are correct. The screen size is expected to stay the same, but the True Tone technology used on the smaller iPad models — where contrast and color are automatically adjusted depending on what’s being shown on screen — may be added to it.

Like rumors surrounding the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch version may get a new Apple A10X processor, and also a camera upgrade to bring it in line with other iPad models. The body may get 3mm added to its thickness, making it almost 10mm thick, but that would be an odd move unless the device has an even bigger battery inside.

A report from MacOtakara published in February 2017 said the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2 would launch at an event in March, but this didn’t come true.

Apple Pencil 2

Malarie Gokey/Digital Trends

Rumors say a new Pencil stylus will accompany the new iPad Pro models upon announcement in 2017. Reports dating back to mid-2016 talk about a Pencil 2, with new annotation features that work across more iOS apps, including Mail, Messages, and Safari.

No other rumors regarding features are circulating, but several patents filed by Apple over the past year hint it may bring interchangeable virtual nibs to the Pencil 2, an eraser function on the opposite end of the stylus, and possibly Touch ID support. However, patents don’t always turn into real products or features, so don’t treat this as confirmation.

A rumor originating from the supply chain in China stated the Pencil 2 would be announced in March 2017, at the same event where the new iPad Pro models will be revealed. This failed to come true. It’s possible, if talk of a thicker iPad Pro 2 12.9-inch are correct, Apple will build a Pencil storage system into the new version of the tablet.

Release date

Apple announced the new 9.7-inch iPad on March 21 2017, and confirmed the new low-cost model would replace the iPad Air 2. The tablet was revealed in a press release without a full-scale launch event. Rumors had all concentrated on a launch event happening in March or early April for the new iPad range, but such a gathering never occurred.

The only rumors outside of these concentrated on shipping dates for new iPad tablets, including the rumored 10.5-inch model. For example, a report from Digitimes indicates that the new 10.5-inch and the 12.9-inch iPads would ship in May or June. It also speculates Apple will hold an event at its newly built Apple Campus in April, where the tablet may be launched.

That’s all the news and rumors regarding the 2017 Apple iPad range so far, but we’ll be updating regularly, so check back often.

Article originally published on 01-19-2017. Updated on 05-16-2017 by Adam Ismail: Added rumor that the iPad Mini is being discontinued.