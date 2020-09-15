  1. Apple

Apple One subscription brings all of Apple’s services together for one price

By

Apple officially announced its Apple One Service bundle starting at a base price of $15 per month during Tuesday’s Apple Time Flies Event. Apple One combines popular Apple services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, extra iCloud storage, and more in a monthly subscription bundle.

Apple One bundles

Apple is offering multiple tiers for more flexibility for customers. The entry-level tier, or “Individual,” comes in at $15 per month, and gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and increased iCloud storage. The next level tier is “Family,” for just $20 per month, with the same features for your whole family on their devices — plus a whopping 2TB of iCloud storage to use for your media, mail, and other files. Then, there’s a top-end “Premier” tier for $30 per month including all of the previous subscriptions, plus Apple News+ and the just-announced Apple Fitness+ service to use with Apple Watch.

If you’re a big-time Apple fan (or family of Apple fans), you’re going to save a considerable amount of money by signing up for Apple One. If you already paid for more iCloud storage and Apple Music, for example, you’re already coming out ahead by signing up for a bundle. And if you’re excited for Apple Fitness+, which was $10 per month on its own, that makes the top-end Premier bundle an easy choice.

There have been rumors about Apple working on a subscription service for the last month or so, and Tuesday’s announcement confirms that the company is ready to expand its services revenue. 

Editors' Recommendations

Apple announces Fitness+ workout service

Apple Fitness+

Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple September 2020 event: Everything announced

open letter from nearly 200 experts takes stand against encryption backdoors tim cook apple ceo mac featured

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2020: What to expect

arlo ultra security camera 4k hdr apple watch compatible

Apple creates a face mask for its employees

apple creates a face mask for its employees masks2

3 Amazon deals happening now that probably won’t be cheaper on Prime Day

amazon reportedly eyeing silicon valley self driving startup france us economy retail internet company logo

The best videoconferencing apps for 2020

How to share your Apple Music library on Mac, iOS, and more

These are the best cheap iMac deals for September 2020

These are the best cheap Mac Mini deals for September 2020

A Paint-esque app does exist on your Mac — and here’s how to find it

How to find downloaded files on your iPhone or Android smartphone

Download folder

Everything we know about Apple’s AirPods Studio

beats solo3 review headphones solo 3 8

How to download MacOS Big Sur

The best MacBook Pro cases and covers