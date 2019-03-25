Digital Trends
Apple’s Show Time event is live right now. Here’s everything we know so far

Parker Hall
Apple’s “It’s Show Time” event has begun at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, with the company expected to announce a new video-streaming service, news service, and more.

Looking to tune in live? Here’s how to watch the event right now.

The event opened with a multicolor intro not unlike the one that fans of animated series Archer see before each episode, highlighting various hardware and technologies that the company has developed over the years.

Following the intro, Tim Cook took the stage to discuss the company’s current and upcoming services.

The first service discussed by the CEO was Apple News. He highlighted the fact that the service is currently the most-used news app on the web, and that the news service is hand-curated by a team of Apple editors.

To go along with its current assortment of curated articles, Cook announced a new service called Apple News Plus, which will add magazines to its service for a flat monthly fee. Dubbed the “Netflix of news” by some, the new service will allow people to read and dissect even more content than they typically could, all for $10 per-month. That price will extend to your entire family, who can access the service on their own device. More than 300 magazines across a wide variety of topics will be available on the service, including Men’s Health, Vogue, TimeNational Geographic, The New Yorker, and more.

In addition to traditional page-by-page views of the magazines, the company will also allow things like moving, “live covers”, and other specially-designed features. The service is available in the United States and Canada starting today, and will come to the UK later.

Cook then moved on to discuss Apple Card, a brand new service that looks to take the place of the average consumer’s credit card. Once you sign up on your iPhone, the card is available to use within minutes. It can be used worldwide anywhere that takes Apple Pay, and aims to be a simpler and easier way to manage your payments, interest, and cash back. The cards will feature low fees and interest, with accounts that will be managed by Goldman Sachs. The new Apple Card will be available this summer.

Apple then went on to announce Apple Arcade, a new video game service that will focus on what used to be paid-only games. The subscription service will feature over 100 new and exclusive games, and will feature a constantly updated assortment of games. The games will be available to be played on all Apple devices, and every game will be playable offline. There will be no ads and no additional purchases needed.

The announcements of the new services at one of Apple’s signature press conferences signals a major shift in strategy for the tech giant, which has previously been very focused on hardware. In fact, they come just a week after Apple announced several hardware upgrades for existing devices, including iMacs, iPads, and AirPods. We do expect those new pieces of hardware to be touched on at this event, but it is interesting that the company deemed none of them worthy of a dedicated press conference.

We’ll continuously update this post as more news comes out of Apple’s Show Time event, so keep checking back for the latest announcements by Tim Cook and the team in Cupertino.

