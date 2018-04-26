Best Buy doubles down on sale offers with up to $400 off MacBook Pros

Share

Following a recent price drop of the MacBook Air, Best Buy has continued its recent run of sales with a new “4 Day Sale,” that knocks even more money off a wider range of electronics. Apple products continue to be discounted, with price drops on iPhones and iPads, but the MacBook Pro has been discounted by as much as $400 for a variety of models.

While we might rank the XPS 13 as the best laptop out there right now, that’s not to say we don’t love Apple’s MacBooks, too. And fortunately, a number of them are discounted in the Best Buy sale, and though we would typically recommend the MacBook Pro without a touch bar, considering the price drops on Best Buy right now, we may need to reconsider.

The most affordable MacBook Pro on Best Buy at present is the 13-inch model with a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of flash storage and the on-board Intel Iris Plus 650 graphics chip. You can get all that for $1,450 with a further $50 off if you’re a student or parent of a student. There’s even a free six-month subscription of Trend Micro’s Internet Security bundled in.

That drop in price is available throughout the entire range. If you need something a bit heftier, you can grab the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Radeon Pro 560 graphics, 16GB of memory, and a terabyte of SSD storage for $3,050 — $3,000 if you use the student discount.

There are a number of other offerings between those two models, so you don’t need to opt for either end of the spectrum to enjoy the big savings. Other products also included in the new four-day sale include Apple HomePods — in both white and black — which can be had for $330; a 49-inch Insignia 1080P LED TV for $200, and a variety of different Windows laptops, all heavily discounted.

If you’re looking to make some money from old hardware you have lying around, Best Buy also has a number of new trade-in offers, as per MacRumors. You can grab yourself a $125 Best Buy gift card for trading in an old iPad, or iPad Mini, or $70 off an Apple Watch upgrade with an older model trade-in.

