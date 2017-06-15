These 6 choice iPhone bike mounts hold your phone so you don’t have to

This article was updated on 5-23-2017 by Dallon Adams to include the Roam Co-Pilot iPhone bike mount.

Playing music and navigating via GPS isn’t just something you do while driving a car — it’s also something you might do while riding your bike. However, it can be dangerous to hold your iPhone while biking because, like driving a car, you need to focus on the road and sidewalk, as well as the people around you. Luckily, there are ways to keep an eye on your smartphone while biking, with the most convenient way being a mount for your handlebars or stem.

They come in all shapes and sizes but some iPhone bike mounts are better than others. We’ve shopped around the internet and found several iPhone-compatible bicycle mounts we highly recommend. From the simplistic to the most protective, if you’re looking to buy a dedicated bike mount, there’s definitely one here for you. Here are six of our favorite models on the market.

Roam Co-Pilot universal mount Bike placement: Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: Lifetime guarantee

Price: $16 The Roam Co-Pilot is one of the more popular iPhone mounts on the market, and for good reason. The Co-Pilot supports any phone up to 3.5 inches in width, which is more than sufficient for any iPhone currently on the market. Similarly, the adjustable mount connecting the unit to the bike fits brackets up to 1.25 inches in diameter, offering cyclists a host of potential arrangements along the handlebar (on both bikes and motorcycles). A flexible, silicone web also stretches around all four corners of your device, thus ensuring a sturdy grip on even the most rugged terrain. At just $16, the Roam Co-Pilot is a real steal-on-wheels. Buy one now from: Amazon

Quad Lock Bike Kit Bike placement: Stem or Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 1-year warranty, 30-day money back guarantee

Price: $70 Quad Lock has a bike kit available for every iteration of the iPhone after the iPhone 4. Each kit attaches to either the stem of your bike or the handlebars, but it’ll keep the phone steady regardless of where you put it using the bundled mounting o-rings and zip ties. The best thing about the Quad Lock, though, is that it comes with a case and while it’s meant to attach your smartphone to the mount, it also doubles as a protective case. The Quad Lock Poncho is even better, serving as a weather-resistant cover that’ll keep your phone dry in the rain and dirt-free. If you’re already using a screen protector, however, the poncho may interfere with your touch screen, so be prepared to go without it if it does. Buy one now from: Quad Lock Amazon

Studio Proper M Lock Bike Mount Bike placement: Stem

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 12-month guarantee

Price: $60 The Studio Proper’s bike mount is made of solid aluminum, meaning it’s incredibly durable and keeps your iPhone in place — provided you aren’t riding on rocky terrain. The mount is easy to install, supports portrait or landscape positions, and can be adjusted up or down for easy viewing from a variety of angles. The mount must be used in conjunction with an M Lock iPhone case, however, which, unlike the Quad Lock, isn’t included in the package costs an additional $30. Once paired, the case securely locks into the mount via magnets. It does come with a reusable wetsuit that stretches over the phone to protect it from rain, adding more versatility. Buy one now from: Studio Proper

Vibrelli Universal Bike Phone Mount Bike placement: Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 5-year warranty, full refund

Price: $19 The Universal Bike Phone Mount from Vibrelli is compatible with all iPhone iterations — along with a host of Android phones. It also supports 360-degree rotation and angle adjustment, so you can see it from any position while riding. It securely holds your smartphone in place thanks to an adjustable clamp and silicone grips. Interestingly enough, if you ever find yourself transitioning from a bicycle to a motorcycle, Vibrelli’s mount can come with you, fitting easily onto those bikes, as well. It only takes two minutes to install and removing your iPhone from the mount is as easy as slipping it out of the aforementioned clasp, which features a quick release. Buy one now from: Amazon

iOttie Active Edge Bike & Bar Mount Bike placement: Handlebars

Adjustable: Yes

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Price: $33+ iOttie’s Active Edge fits any bar with a diameter between 21.59 and 35.56 millimeters, be it a bike, motorcycle, or baby stroller. It also fits any iPhone later than the iPhone 4S but may be tighter on larger iPhone models such as the 7 Plus or 6 and 6S Plus (especially if you’re using a protective case). The mount is entirely adjustable, though, and features a cradle that uses three side arms and a slip-resistant pad in order to hold your iPhone in place. Said cradle is also removable, which makes it easy to take with you on the move. It’s perfect for those that have more than one Active Edge mount installed and are constantly moving from one set of handlebars to another. Buy one now from: iOttie Amazon