When it comes to the best high-caliber devices, such as Apple’s iPad, MacBook, HomePod, or Apple Watch, people either love them or hate them. Whether you’re a fan or not, the popularity of these devices just keeps on growing. This is undoubtedly owed to the excellent build quality of Apple’s hardware, as well as the devices’ sleek modern aesthetics, its minimalist style, and highly functional and intuitive software. And of course the company’s reputation for delivering “fashionable” tech. A new iPhone can cost you a pretty penny without a deal, though, which is one of the reasons that Android still commands the lion’s share of the smartphone market.

Nonetheless, the venerable iPhone still enjoys royal status in the world of smart tech. If you’ve just have to have iOS (and aren’t the type to wait in line to pay in-store prices on launch day), then you’re not out of luck. Seasonal cheap deals and new product rollouts offer a lot of chances to score some deep discounts on your cell phone. To keep you up to date with the latest offers, promo codes, and cell phone plans, we’ve curated an up-to-date list of the best iPhone deals and cheap iPhone options for May. And don’t be afraid to shop refurbished, as most products are never opened and come certified from Apple, guaranteed to work like brand new.

Today’s Best iPhone Deals

iPhone SE deals

The iPhone SE was designed as a downsized and less costly alternative to its cousins, making it the best iPhone option for buyers who want an affordable iOS device. The SE model has a lot more going for it than its low price, however, as it’s a fantastic little wireless phone in its own right. Though you may need to hold off on downloading an app or two.

The SE was first introduced in 2016. Its compact frame sports a four-inch display, harking back to the older model iPhones. Plus It runs on hardware similar to the iPhone 6, and features a 1.85 GHz dual-core CPU and 2GB of RAM. It often comes in Rose Gold or Space Gray, but if you don’t like either of those classic iPhone colors, you can always cover it up with an iPhone case.

With a retail price of $399, which is shockingly low when it comes to iPhones – the SE is hands down the go-to budget pick. We’re all about those smartphone deals, though, so you can pay even less with the following cheap iPhone discounts you won’t find in a store. Whether you chose a phone plan with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, or unlimited GB data is entirely up to you, however.

Best iPhone SE deals

iPhone 6 deals

The iPhone 6 was one of the most popular phones ever made (as well as one of our all-time favorites), so it’s no surprise to find it still on the market today despite being released in 2014 – a year that feels like a long time ago in the high-speed world of iPhone release cycles. Its 2015 successor, the fantastic iPhone 6S, also proved immensely successful, with record-breaking launch sales. This iPhone was a huge advancement after the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4, making it a revolutionary piece of technology that is still relevant today.

Like the iPhone 7, the Apple iPhone 6 and 6S remain highly capable smartphones, and the company is still pumping them out as long as people are willing to buy them. In fact, the iPhone 6’s enduring popularity led to it being quietly reintroduced to the market in 2017 after being temporarily discontinued and excluded from online iOS retailers.

This particular smartphone runs on a 1.4 GHz dual-core 64-bit CPU, a quad-core PowerVR GPU, and 1GB of RAM. The 6S boasts improved specs with a 1.85 GHz dual-core processor and an upgraded 2GB of RAM. Both of these phones started at the usual $649 retailer price upon their release but are now much, much cheaper, and these iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S discounts sweeten the unlocked savings even more. If you’re looking for an iPhone with decent battery life that you won’t need to make monthly payments on or sign a contract for, these unlocked savings are for you:

Best iPhone 6 deals

iPhone 7 deals

If you’re not fussy about having the latest bleeding-edge gadgets, preferring instead to have something established and reliable (not to mention considerably cheaper), then last-gen devices like the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus offer the perfect way to score some still-great brand-new tech at deep discounts and leave your wallet in good condition.

This particular iPhone may not be the new hot phone anymore following the rollout of the iPhone 8 and X, but it’s no slouch. A 2.34 GHz dual-core CPU, hexa-core 7XT GT7600 Plus graphics processor, and 2GB to 3GB of RAM (2GB for the iPhone 7 and 3GB for the 7 Plus) combine to deliver great performance alongside the famous reliability, user-friendly software, and app store the company is known for.

Prices for this iPhone started at $649 at its launch, and given that it’s more than a year old, now is the time to grab a brand-new iPhone 7 Plus or the original for cheap with a limited time offer or sale:

Best iPhone 7 deals

iPhone 8 deals

Last year saw the launch of two new flagship mobile devices from the fruit-themed tech giant: The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus dropped alongside the iPhone X as the traditional successor to the previous iPhone.

Under the hood, the iPhone 8 isn’t radically different than the X. It boasts the same 2.39 hexa-core processor, although the standard wireless iPhone 8 only utilizes 2GB of RAM compared to the X’s 3GB (the larger iPhone 8 Plus features the full 3GB). It also performs similarly to the iPhone X when it comes to its excellent camera and speedy wireless charging, also akin to a newer Galaxy phone. Since the battery life is also similar, the main difference between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X is screen size and a touch screen home button, but you can still get both in that classic Space Gray color you know and love.

Although its more traditional design isn’t as groundbreaking as iPhones of the past, the iPhone 8 still delivers the solid build quality and performance we’ve come to expect. Plus with a starting retail price of $699 for this iPhone and a $799 price tag for the iPhone 8 Plus, as well as that classic Space Gray finish, it’s not quite as pricey as the X. If you’re looking for a great phone, but don’t feel like making monthly payments to upgrade to the newest model, you can save some cash with these ongoing Apple iPhone 8 deals and GSM carrier sales:

Best iPhone 8 deals

iPhone X deals

Speaking of fashionable tech, the high-end iPhone X definitely turned heads (and caused more than its share of sticker shock) when the new line was announced in fall 2017. Marketed as something of a luxury item, considering it doesn’t have a headphone jack, the iPhone X perhaps uniquely represents the reason behind the “love it or hate it” attitudes that Apple inspires among the masses. But with an improved battery, iOS 11, a slo-mo camera, Face ID, and connectivity for earpods, it’s the best iPhone you can buy right now — despite the expensive upfront cost.

It’s a great piece of kit, however, with an incredible edge-to-edge OLED touch display, a fantastic front camera, and lightning-fast speed thanks to its snappy 2.39 GHz hexa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. It also features wireless charging capability, finally bringing the iPhones up to speed with their Android competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC. With all of that screen space for your iPhone apps to fit in, the X is really something to behold — though you will need to get a new pair of compatible headphones.

The iPhone X is a high-end phone with a price tag to match — it retailed for an upfront cost of$999 upon its pre-order launch, which made it the most expensive new iPhone yet. But don’t worry because these iPhone discounts can save you a little extra cash the iPhone X you’ve been dreaming of, you can even trade-in your old phone if you’re worried about having to pay the full amount. If you buy directly from Apple, you can even find some great finance plans to lower your monthly cost. Take a look at the latest next-gen offerings:

Best iPhone X deals:

iPhone XS and iPhone XR

The newest mobile devices from Apple is officially available for purchase — the iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Though not much has changed between the X and the XS, the price is still hovering right around $1,000. If you’re looking to buy the latest tech from Apple, you can do so right now, but the deals are few and far between. We’ve been scouring the web for the latest discounts, and we will be continually updating this page as the savings continue to roll in. Make sure to check back as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw closer for some of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR deals for 2018. The iPhone XS goes for retail price of $999 and the XR goes for $749 but with Apple’s trade-in offer you can get it for $699 or $499 respectively.

Best iPhone XR deals

