Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Juice
This app pairs your iPhone with your Apple Watch more effectively than ever before. All complication types are supported and you can pick up to three different display styles for each complication from the watch app.
Direction Compass
This is the “must have” tool to locate yourself easily whether it be in a town/ city, while out hiking, on a boat, or more. The app itself is a compass that automatically orients itself.
Phoenix Photo Editor
Phoenix is a powerful and fast photo editor with a lot of editing tools, and importing and sharing options. With Phoenix you will have all the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, borders, and fonts.
Willio
Create an event, and add the participants from your contacts. Then add a payment each time someone pays for the group. If the payment should not be split equally among the participants, you can specify specific shares or amounts.
Illuminating Compound Interest
This app is an educational financial app that not only calculates your interest rates but also features plain English explanations of each compound interest calculation.
TranslateSafari
The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of the Safari app. A must-have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari.
