Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Math Pro
“Math Pro” will take you through high-school math and beyond. It is a powerful tool that is overflowing with the tutorials, examples, and solvers from the following applications: Algebra Pro, Geometry Pro, Probability Pro, Statistics Pro, Pre-calculus Pro, and Calculus Pro.
PureBlock
Are you sick and tired of popup ads, unwanted page redirects and many more annoying advertisements on the internet? PureBlock is the perfect solution for you.
Aura
These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.
Coyn
Coyn is all about efficiency. Simply swipe up to add expenses and swipe down to add income, and manage your expenses seamlessly.
Who Was?
How well do you know historical figures and pop icons? Download today and put your knowledge to the test.
Extreme Reminders
Extreme Reminders is the only reminder list you will need for your iOS Device. It contains powerful features and the added benefit of being able to upgrade to a full organizer with Calendar, Contacts, Notes, and Lists at any time.
