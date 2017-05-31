Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Pic Navi
Pic Navi is an easy-to-use photo location viewer and editor. Browse pictures normally, and when you find a photo whose location you’re interested in, open a map that gives you driving, walking, cycling, and public transportation directions from your current location.
Fuel
Want to know how much fuel your car is using? What kind of petrol costs your upcoming trip will involve? You can work all that out quickly and easily with Fuel.
Translator
Translator Free lest you translate what you say into more than 90 languages simply by speaking into your phone.
PNG <-> JPG
Select a photo from your photo album or iTunes file sharing, then select your image output format (JPG or PNG), and, voila, the conversion is complete.
Find My Car
With the Find My Car app, you’ll be able to relocate your car without any stress, or remind yourself of when you need to refill that meter.
Skimmer
Skimmer is the most fluid speed-reading app to date, functioning on the principle that you should be able to use your finger as a guide. You can adjust the speed and position without pausing, and can always see how much more time you have to read.
