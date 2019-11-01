Apple

How to download movies and shows from Apple TV+ for offline viewing

Whether you’re facing the world’s longest flight or just want something to keep you entertained on your daily commute, there will come a time when you’re going to need to download a movie or show from Apple TV+ for connection-free, offline viewing on your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, or Mac.

Fortunately, Apple has made the process about as simple as it can be. Although, this shouldn’t come as a surprise — the firm is synonymous with straightforward, feature-rich hardware and services, and Apple TV+ is no exception, with all content available 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR.

Some food for thought

Before we dive into the instructions, we should note that while content can be consumed offline, you will need an active internet connection to download it. This can be either a Wi-Fi network or a cellular connection, though it’s the former that will deliver the fastest speeds in most cases.

Let’s get downloading

Right, download time. The following instructions will work for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, and Mac, despite being specific to the tablet. Got it? Great. Now wield your portable streaming hardware of choice and read on to learn how to download movies and shows from Apple TV+ for offline viewing.

Step 1: Launch the Apple TV application and scroll down to Apple TV+.

Step 2: Select the content you wish to download for offline viewing.

how to download movies and shows from apple tv plus cropped
Once you’ve found the show you wish to download, click this little download icon. It’ll handle the rest.

Step 3: Press the cloud-shaped download button next to each episode you want to save locally. (If it’s a movie, the icon will appear next to the title.)

The content will then start downloading. When it’s done, it will reside in the Library section of the Apple TV application. Here, you can play the content as and when you wish. There’s no limit on how long you can store or how many times you can watch it, either — you can play it time and time again.

Let’s get deleting

When you’re finished watching something, you’re probably going to want to delete it to free up some precious storage space on your device. Luckily, this couldn’t be easier. Just head into the Library section of the Apple TV application, tap Edit, select the files you wish to trash, then tap Delete. 

how to download movies and shows from apple tv plus 2 cropped
After you’ve clicked Edit, select the title you wish to delete, tap Delete, then click Delete Download.

That’s all there is to it.

Want to find out more about all the shows available now, and arriving soon, on Apple TV+? We’ve rounded them up in detail here. Keen to find out more about how much Apple TV+ costs, how to sign up, and whether you can score year’s access for free? Check out our thorough Beginner’s Guide.

