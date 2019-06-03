Digital Trends
Apple

Apple may launch a new iPadOS operating system at WWDC 2019

Christian de Looper
By

It looks like Apple is set to start taking the differences between the iPhone and iPad a little more seriously. A new report from 9to5Mac indicates that the company is preparing to unveil a new operating system called iPadOS at WWDC 2019. Apple even updated its Apple Developer Program License Agreement to include iPadOS ahead of the event.

Not much is known about what iPadOS will look like just yet, but we’re likely to learn more in a matter of minutes as Apple CEO Tim Cook takes to the stage at WWDC 2019. That said, when the ultra-powerful new iPad Pro was launched, a major complaint was that the software capabilities didn’t match the performance on offer by the device. Because of that, it’s possible Apple could give the iPad the ability to work with a mouse, better multitasking features, and more.

Plenty of rumors have been circulating about changes to software for the iPad. For example, previous reports indicate that support for multiple windows will be coming to the iPad, essentially meaning that you’ll be able to have multiple windows of the same app open at a time. On top of that, the iPad Home screen will likely be revamped, and a new desktop extension may be launched that will allow the iPad to be used as an external display for the Mac.

Apart from those features, it’s likely iPadOS will sport a similar overall look and feel to iOS, at least initially. While the new operating system will bring increased functionality to the iPad, Apple likely doesn’t want to alienate users who know and love the iPad experience they currently get. Plenty of users, for example, don’t use their iPad for productivity at all — they simply like to use it to browse the web, watch Netflix, and catch up on social media.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what iPadOS ends up looking like. At WWDC 2019, Apple is also expected to unveil new versions of iOS, MacOS, and WatchOS. The company is also rumored to be killing the iTunes brand, instead bringing separate Music, Podcasts, Books, and TV apps to the Mac.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best camera phones of 2019
Up Next

Apple WWDC live updates: All Apple's keynote announcements, as they happen
Apple iPhone 8 review in hand app store
Small Business

Apple’s new website defends App Store from charge of monopolistic practices

Apple has published a new website about the App Store and App Store practices, in an attempt to demonstrate that the App Store does not operate as a monopoly. The website highlights that Apple allows apps from competitors, like Google.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Deals

Get the awesome Apple iPhone X from NewEgg for more than $200 off

Looking to upgrade your iPhone? Newegg is offering a fabulous open-box deal on the iPhone X 64GB that you may want to consider. The premier smartphone is currently offered at $673, a huge drop from its normal price of $900.
Posted By Alan Francisco
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for June 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off

Despite their premium price tags, these bass-heavy cans are hot for a reason, and if you’re in for a pair, then now’s your chance: ITechDeals has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for 50% off right now for a limited time only.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone xr app store
Mobile

Apple increases cellular download limit from 150MB to 200MB

For the past few years, iOS has barred users from downloading files larger than 150MB, posing an issue for those who want to download large apps on the go. Now, however, that limit is being increased -- from 150MB to 200MB.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone deals iphones open box
Apple

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
pokemon go apple watch support
Gaming

Niantic Labs will soon drop support for Pokémon Go on Apple Watch

Niantic Labs said that it will end Apple Watch support for Pokémon Go on July 1. The watchOS app, which was rolled out in December 2016, was made redundant by the release of the Adventure Sync feature for the mobile game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
whatsapp business app phone feature
Mobile

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use WhatsApp Messenger's best features

We help you get the most out of WhatsApp Messenger, a free text and VoIP mobile app that uses Wi-Fi and your internet connection for texting and calling, while offering a profusion of cool chat features.
Posted By Jackie Dove
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Computing

Apple will probably kill off iTunes. But don’t worry, it’s for the best

Ahead of Apple's annual and perennially anticipated WWDC, rumors are circulating that the company is set to announce the phaseout of one of its longest-running and most iconic pieces of software, the iTunes music player.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
ios control center
Mobile

This could be our first look at iOS 13's new battery-saving Dark Mode

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
whatsapp
Mobile

Get the lowdown on how to add friends, family, or associates to WhatsApp

While all friends or associates you want to communicate with on WhatsApp Messenger must have an account, it's incredibly easy to add a new contact to WhatsApp. We give you the 411 on how to get your friends set up on WhatsApp.
Posted By Jackie Dove
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference behind today and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's coming today. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen