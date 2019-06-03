Share

It looks like Apple is set to start taking the differences between the iPhone and iPad a little more seriously. A new report from 9to5Mac indicates that the company is preparing to unveil a new operating system called iPadOS at WWDC 2019. Apple even updated its Apple Developer Program License Agreement to include iPadOS ahead of the event.

Not much is known about what iPadOS will look like just yet, but we’re likely to learn more in a matter of minutes as Apple CEO Tim Cook takes to the stage at WWDC 2019. That said, when the ultra-powerful new iPad Pro was launched, a major complaint was that the software capabilities didn’t match the performance on offer by the device. Because of that, it’s possible Apple could give the iPad the ability to work with a mouse, better multitasking features, and more.

Plenty of rumors have been circulating about changes to software for the iPad. For example, previous reports indicate that support for multiple windows will be coming to the iPad, essentially meaning that you’ll be able to have multiple windows of the same app open at a time. On top of that, the iPad Home screen will likely be revamped, and a new desktop extension may be launched that will allow the iPad to be used as an external display for the Mac.

Apart from those features, it’s likely iPadOS will sport a similar overall look and feel to iOS, at least initially. While the new operating system will bring increased functionality to the iPad, Apple likely doesn’t want to alienate users who know and love the iPad experience they currently get. Plenty of users, for example, don’t use their iPad for productivity at all — they simply like to use it to browse the web, watch Netflix, and catch up on social media.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what iPadOS ends up looking like. At WWDC 2019, Apple is also expected to unveil new versions of iOS, MacOS, and WatchOS. The company is also rumored to be killing the iTunes brand, instead bringing separate Music, Podcasts, Books, and TV apps to the Mac.