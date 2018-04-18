Best Buy drops its price for the MacBook Air to as low as $650

Share

If you’ve had your eye on a MacBook Air for a while, Best Buy’s latest offer makes it much more affordable. Expanding its range of existing deals, Best Buy is now offering a MacBook Air at $300 off. And if you happen to be a student, or a parent of one, then you can net yourself an additional $50 discount on select models, bringing the price down to as little as $650 for the entry-level model.

The MacBook Air turns ten years old this year and though it might not have quite the same relevance today as when it first launched, it’s still a popular choice — especially at such a discounted price. However, it is important to note that there have been rumors that Apple will be updating and replacing the existing MacBook Air this year, which might be why Best Buy is offering such aggressive discounts for its remaining hardware.

Best Buy’s MacBook Air offering comes in three flavors. The first has a fifth-generation Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The second ups the ante to 256GB of storage space, while the third improves that to 512GB and pairs it up with a Core i7 CPU of the same generation. All CPU options are only dual-core, however.

The differing models are priced at $700, $900, and $1,250 respectively. In order to secure the additional $50 discount, you’ll need to sign up to Best Buy’s Student Deals program, after which you’ll be sent coupon codes you can redeem on the Best Buy website or in-store, as per MacRumors.

The MacBook Air range isn’t the only one getting the discount treatment at Best Buy at the moment. Joining it are a number of offerings from HP, Dell, and Lenovo, all discounted and many of them packing much more modern and powerful hardware than the Apple alternative. The deals released as part of this “Computing Savings Event,” however, do change on a day-to-day basis, so you’ll need to check back every 24 hours if you’re looking for something in particular.

You’ll also find new offers on smartphones, games, and TVs, so you can still look around if you’re not interested in a new laptop right now.