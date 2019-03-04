Digital Trends
Apple

MacBook Pro 13 hits Black Friday pricing in March with $300 drop

Jon Martindale
By
macbook

If you’d love a MacBook Pro but always found it a little too expensive, now may your chance to change that. The 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is currently priced a full $300 below its standard retail pricing, making this the most affordable it’s been since Black Friday 2018.

Apple’s MacBooks offer sturdy build quality, beautiful aesthetics, and unique software options, but they do tend to cost more than their Windows counterparts, so discounts are nothing to sniff at, especially when they’re worth hundreds of dollars. The Amazon listing in question might suggest that you’re only saving $100-$200 depending on the model you opt for, but compared to Apple’s own store pricing, these drops are much more impactful.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a Core i5 CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of SSD storage. It’s priced at $1,500 after savings, representing a $300 drop from its current Apple store pricing. If you have a little more to spend or need more space than that model offers, the 512GB version is also discounted to $1,800 — that’s a $200 saving over its current Apple Store cost.

Both come with the MacBook Pro Space Gray paint job, although there is also the option of the standard Silver color scheme instead. Do take note, however, that that alternative coloring comes at a $100 premium for the 256GB model. Pricing remains unchanged, whatever color you pick, for the 512GB model.

These prices represent the lowest we’ve seen for this version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro since Black Friday 2018 and provide a much more affordable entry point for one of the most powerful laptops Apple has for sale, as Apple Insider highlights. As impressive as this machine is, it’s not our favorite of the current MacBooks. While the MacBook Pro offers solid performance and one of the best screens we’ve ever seen, its battery life could be better and we are not fans of its keyboard.

The 2018 MacBook Air still wins by a nose. It’s more affordable, even with the discount on the MacBook Pro, and its battery life is much improved. It actually has the best battery life of any MacBook out there at this time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung reportedly wants to be the foldable display supplier to Apple and Google
lucid holotech holoscreen 3d screen protector 3dpicturetaking copy
Mobile

This $30 screen protector creates 3D views on a smartphone without the glasses

The Holoscreen looks like a basic screen protector until you open the dedicated app and objects start jumping off the screen. Designed by Lucid and Holotech, the Holoscreen is designed to make glasses-free 3D content affordable.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

Keep your laptop battery in tip-top condition with these handy tips

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
samsung galaxy s10 plus vs apple iphone xs max
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max: Battle of the biggest

When it comes to displays, size matters. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the newest big phone on the block, and it's an impressive device. But how does it stack up against Apple's largest, the iPhone XS Max?
Posted By Mark Jansen
best iphone deals iphone1
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for February 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Air, Pro, or just MacBook? Here's our guide to finding the right Apple laptop

Apple's lineup of MacBooks has started to swell, leaving fans a bit confused about which laptop they should buy. Depending on what you're looking for, we'll point you in the right direction.
Posted By Luke Larsen
better face id 2019 iphones iphone xs
Home Theater

Forget the fold — the next iPhone could use its entire screen as a speaker

Apple ditching the iPhone's headphone jack didn't resonate with consumers. Now it seems that the iPhone's speakers are the next to go. But they're not going far -- they'll be part of the screen.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Stop dragging windows on your Mac. Here's how to use Split View to multitask

The latest iterations of MacOS offer a native Split View feature that can automatically divide screen space between two applications. Here's how to use Split View on a Mac, adjust it as needed, and how it can help out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple hits the snooze bar on a sleep-tracking feature for the Apple Watch

Apple officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 4. From a larger display to a built-in electrical heart sensor, the latest device brings along some notable new features. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Mark Jansen
bezel less phone comparison smartphones
Mobile

The best bezel-less phones cut all the right corners without losing space

As the smartphone industry marches toward a bezel-less future, we compare the shrinking bezels on the latest and greatest devices. Find out which manufacturers have the smallest bezels on their smartphone as we compare them side by side.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Computing

Check your ports! Researchers find scary vulnerability in Thunderbolt accessories

Before you plug in a foreign cable to charge your computer or untrusted peripheral into your system, you'll want to read about Thunderclap, a vulnerability that researchers say affects the Thunderbolt port on modern PCs and Macs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Nokia 9 PureView vs. iPhone XR: Can HMD Global take on Apple?

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with an amazing penta-lens camera suite and some powerful flagship specs -- but can it take down a smartphone veteran? We put it against the iPhone XR to find out which phone is better for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
vtech kidizoom cheap smartwatch for kids
Deals

It’s no Apple Watch, but the Vtech Kidizoom is a cheap smartwatch for kids

Looking for a cheap, no-nonsense smartwatch for kids? The Vtech Kidizoom DX2 smartwatch lets your child take photos, videos, play games, and track steps. With a $15 discount, it's very affordable.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
galaxy fold presentation
Mobile

Samsung reportedly wants to be the foldable display supplier to Apple and Google

Samsung allegedly sent samples of its foldable displays to Apple and Google, in a pitch to supply the technology to its rivals. The samples were sent after the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit