Digital Trends
Apple

New patent suggests multiuser support could one day come to Siri

Eric Brackett
By

According to a patent first revealed by Apple Insider, Apple may be working on adding multiuser support to Siri, which is something that iOS has lacked for some time. The patent reveals ways in which Siri could identify specific users by matching their speech to a preregistered profile. The details of how this might work aren’t completely clear, but the patent specifically mentions “voice print” and “biometric information.”

Regardless of how Apple implements this feature, there are many potential benefits from multiuser support both in terms of convenience and privacy. Multiuser support would allow Siri to provide custom information and responses to various users based on past actions, sort of like the suggested content you see on iTunes or Netflix.

The patent suggests that the new-and-improved Siri may be able to use past user interactions to create a library of information for each specific user. Obviously, past voice commands would be a major part of this, but it is also possible that Apple could make use of a user’s favorite apps or other information to help improve Siri.

In short, multiuser support could go a long way toward improving Apple’s digital assistant. Unfortunately for Apple fans, Apple’s digital assistant has lagged behind Google and Amazon’s offerings in terms of accuracy. This is a bit disappointing considering that, for a time, Siri was one of the world’s most well-known digital assistants.

The other major benefit that could come from multiuser support is in the arena of privacy. Multiuser support could, for example, bar Siri from reading a user’s text messages without the authorization of the specific users. This isn’t a major issue on smartphones since they tend to be locked and used by a single person. However, shared devices such as Apple’s Home Pod do run into some problems when any authorized user can have the owner’s texts read out loud.

Of course, all we have right now is a patent, which does not mean Apple is actively working on this software. Companies often file patents for various technologies and products even if they have no intention of using them, so it remains to be seen if this one will ever see the light of day.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple Watch Series 4: Everything you need to know
outlook email
Computing

Australian student hacks into Apple, steals 90GB of data because he’s a ‘fan’

A 16-year-old student in Australia broke into Apple’s network multiple times for an entire year to download 90GB of “secure” data and access customer accounts. He did this because he was a "fan."
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Rebtel Calling
Mobile

Here's how to use iTunes to make a customized ringtone for any iPhone

No one likes to pay for ringtones -- or anything else, for that matter. So hang on to your precious money and check out our comprehensive guide on how to make ringtones for an iPhone using iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Sixth public beta of iOS 12 still lacks one key feature

At this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. From app updates to group FaceTime, ARKit 2.0, and more, here are all the new features in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
ipad deals roundup
Deals

Best Buy slashes the price of the iPad Mini 4 for its anniversary sale

Whether you're loyal to Apple or Android, the Best Buy anniversary sale has an offer you'll want to think about. From now until Saturday August 18, you can save $125 off the iPad Mini 4.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to reset your iPhone
Mobile

Is your smartphone frozen? Here's how to reset your iPhone

You can do a lot with an iPhone, but if you ever run into an issue with it, the first thing you should do is restart it. In this guide, we tell you how to reset your iPhone, and explain how it differs from a factory reset.
Posted By Simon Hill
prime day 2018 apple macbook 12 inch focus feature
Deals

Best Buy drops the price of MacBooks for its anniversary sale

It's not every day you see a MacBook sale like this, so you'll definitely want to consider these savings -- especially if you're a student. Students can save an additional $150 just by signing up for Best Buy student deals.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
transfer photos iphone mac pc macbook
Computing

New Apple MacBook may appear in September at $1,200

Apple may reveal new products in September including an entry-level 13-inch MacBook based on Intel’s seventh-generation processors. Apple originally intended these units to rely on Intel’s now-delayed 10nm “Cannon Lake” processors.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Walmart back to college sale
Deals

Walmart Back to College sale: Save big on computers, TVs, tablets, and more

Walmart's Back to College sale is your chance to score big discounts on name-brand electronics, so whether you're getting ahead of the new school year or just doing some shopping, we've picked out the best deals that can save you hundreds…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to find a lost phone
Mobile

How to find a lost phone, whether it's Android, iPhone, or any other kind

Need to know how to find a lost phone? Here, we’ll help you locate your lost or stolen phone using both native and third-party apps and services, whether it’s a smartphone or an older variety.
Posted By Simon Hill
best Mac apps
Computing

These 30 apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
iPhone X - How to use AirDrop
Mobile

AirDrop makes sending files to Apple devices easy -- here's how

Want to send files or photos to your friends when you're standing directly beside them? Instead of texting or emailing, why not learn how to use AirDrop? Here's everything you need to know about using AirDrop on both iOS and MacOS.
Posted By Jon Martindale
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best MacBook Air cases
Computing

Style up your MacBook Air with one of these great cases or sleeves

Whether you’re looking for added protection or a stylish flourish, you’re in the right place for the best MacBook Air cases. We have form-hugging cases, luxurious covers and padded sleeves priced from $7 to $130. Happy shopping!
Posted By Kevin Parrish
world photography day iphone influencers processed with vsco m5 preset
Photography

How iPhone photographers connect the world using only ‘basic’ gear

August 19 is World Photography Day, marking progress from the daguerreotype to the iPhone. But how do today's photographers create a connection to viewers using basic gear? We talked to iPhone photographers and influencers around the world…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis