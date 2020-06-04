Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to the murder of George Floyd and the protests happening worldwide, calling to create change.

“This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege,” Cook wrote in an open letter on Thursday, June 4. “George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a ‘normal’ future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.”

“At Apple, our mission has been and always will be to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better. We’ve always drawn strength from diversity, welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world, and strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone,” he added.

Cook said that Apple would be donating to the Equal Justice Initiative, as well as other organizations fighting racial inequality, and continuing to look at diversity within the company.

“To the Black community — we see you. You matter and your lives matter.”

“We commit to continuing our work to bring critical resources and technology to underserved school systems,” Cook continued. “We commit to continuing to fight the forces of environmental injustice — like climate change — which disproportionately harm Black communities and other communities of color. We commit to looking inward and pushing progress forward on inclusion and diversity, so that every great idea can be heard.”

