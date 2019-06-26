Digital Trends
Apple

Walmart gives refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models deep discounts

Ed Oswald
By
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If the high cost of a brand-new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Right now, Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.

We’d highly recommend you act fast on these particular smartwatch deals: Some models have extremely low stock and may sell out quickly. We’ve done a little searching around, and can confirm that Walmart’s prices are some of the lowest that we’ve seen.

Refurbished Apple Watch deals at Walmart

Here are the best deals we found on refurbished models at Walmart:

Apple Watch Series 3

  • 42mm GPS+Cellular Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band – $207 (New: $409)
  • 42mm GPS+Cellular Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $227 (New: $409)

Apple Watch Series 4

  • 40mm GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band – $300 (New: $399)
  • 44mm GPS Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $330 (New: $429)
  • 44mm GPS Space Gray Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $330 (New: $429)

What’s the difference between Series 3 and 4?

Besides the difference in price, and despite looking similar to one another, there are noticeable differences between the two watches. The most obvious is size. The Series 3 watches come in either 38 or 42mm screen sizes, while the Series 4 comes in 40 and 44mm sizes. While that doesn’t sound like a big jump, on your wrist, it’s qyuite noticeable. The watch itself isn’t that much bigger however because the screen is now edge-to-edge in the Series 4.

The Series 4 also includes a nifty ECG feature — great for those who might be at risk for atrial fibrillation, more commonly referred to as “AFib.” There is also a faster chip inside, as well as the newest version of Bluetooth for improved connectivity — making it a worthwhile upgrade. This said, if you don’t need (or care about) many of those features, the Series 3 is a great watch that’s much cheaper.

More great deals

Right now is a great time to score deals on a wide variety of tech gadgets thanks to both the upcoming July 4 holiday and Prime Day, which happens July 15-16. We have continuously updated lists of the best smartphone and iPhone deals on the web, as well as a list of Apple deals that we expect to see during Prime Day.

Of course, we always recommend you check our curated deals page daily for the latest deals as we find them.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro
Computing

MacOS Catalina is a worthy update but leaves us worried about the Mac's future

The public beta of Apple’s MacOS Catalina is here, and we’ve got our first impressions of Apple’s latest operating system to see if the new features are worth the hype.
Posted By Alex Blake
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Although Prime Day hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still some nice Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve rounded up a few right here, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019

If you were hoping to find some great Apple deals on Prime day, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks, but if you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s really no need to wait. Amazon is currently offering an $80 discount on the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Deals

Apple-refurbished MacBooks and Mac Minis get big price cuts for grads

Deals on Mac computers are hard to come by outside of seasonal sales, so your best bet might be to buy refurbished. These professionally renewed Mac deals are a sure way to save big on Apple computers that look, feel, and work like new.
Posted By Lucas Coll
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ios 13
Mobile

iOS 13 is here. Here's how to get it on your iPhone or iPod Touch

The iOS 13 public beta has been released, giving you a chance to try out iOS 13's new features. But how do you download Apple's latest software? Here's our guide on how to download the iOS 13 public beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen
watch live 2020 democratic primary debate miami prepares for first debates of the presidential election
Mobile

Apple News wants to tell you all about the Democratic presidential candidates

The Democratic Presidential Debates are just around the corner. You probably are familiar with a few of them, but knowing all of them is tough. Apple News is offering a simple and easy-to-read guide on the field.
Posted By Mark Jansen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ipados
Mobile

Here's how to download iPadOS on your favorite Apple tablet

Interested in getting the latest and greatest software on your iPad? If you want iPadOS, you'll need to be okay with using the public beta, which is likely to have bugs. Here's how to install iPadOS on your iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best travel adapters
Mobile

The best travel power adapters for international jet-setters

We recently tried out several of the best travel adapters on our journeys around the globe, and these are our favorite models so far. If you want to keep your gadgets juiced on the go, then snag one of these.
Posted By Simon Hill
2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch
Deals

Pre-Prime Day Deal: Amazon has the best offer on the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Prime Day is less than three weeks away, but we’ve already seen some sweet Apple discounts popping up lately. If you're hungry for a deal before Prime Day, Amazon has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro on sale right now for a nice $200 discount.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad air with wifi walmart deal ipadairwalmartdealjpg
Deals

Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi is on sale now at Walmart

Now that Summer is here, it's the perfect time to catch up on summer reading, play video games, and relax. Walmart is having a great deal on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi that will save you $30.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
smartphones
Mobile

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is almost here, and it's set to be a big one. The event will include some pretty sweet deals on smartphones. If you're on the market for a smartphone, Prime Day might be the time to buy. Here are the best Prime Day…
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPad Pro (2018) review
Computing

If you can only buy one, should it be the MacBook Pro or the iPad Pro?

If you need a powerful, portable device that can handle any task you throw at it, both the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro fit the bill. But which one is best? We run down the pros and cons of each device to help you decide which one you should…
Posted By Alex Blake