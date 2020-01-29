Electrolux EFLS627UIW 4.4 Cubic Feet 600 Series Front Load Washer Review

Electrolux EFLS627UIW 4.4 Cubic Feet 600 Series Front Load Washer Score Details “When used properly, the stain-fighting power in this Electrolux machine is impressive.” Reversible washer door

Fit a lot in the machine

Better performance when using a POD

Steam option for deep cleaning Overall long wash cycles

Poor stain-fighter when only using detergent

No hand wash option

MSRP $1,249.00

The Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam™ Washer with LuxCare Wash and SmartBoost is built to fight stains. When used correctly with the right stain fighting agents, it does a decent job. However, these features are a waste for people who just like to use detergent in their laundry and nothing else.

Big and Bold

The white (also available in gray) washing machine is loaded with bells and whistles, and most of them have one goal: stain removal. In true Electrolux fashion, the front load model is attractive – the type of machine you’d expect to see in a custom home. Perhaps our favorite design feature is the washer’s reversible door, so it can work it in just about any large space with plumbing constraints.

In true Electrolux fashion, the front load washer is attractive – the type of machine you’d expect to see in a custom home.

The 4.4 cubic feet washer measures 38 x 27 x 32 inches (H x W x D), so it’s not ideal for more compact laundry rooms. Those dimensions aren’t far off from the slightly larger 4.8 cubic feet Maytag MHW6630HC0. The Electrolux’s companion dryer, Electrolux EFME627UTT, is similar in size. Like most washers these days, you can purchase an optional 15-inch pedestal to place it on, so you don’t have to bend over to use the machine.

Straightforward Panel

The Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam washer has a ton of settings and we found navigating them to be a breeze. The cycle selector has options for Heavy Duty, Whitest Whites, Normal, Acitvewear, Color, 15-minute Fast Wash, Delicates, Rinse & Spin, and Clean Washer. Once you select a setting, you can customize the temperature (sanitize, hot, warm, cold, and tap color), the type of soil (solid soil, max, heavy, normal, and light), and spin speed (max, high, medium, low, and no spin).

For additional stain-fighting power, you can also choose from StainSoak and Perfect Steam. When using the StainSoak feature, you’ll also be able to set the type of stain you’re trying to remove (chocolate, blood, or any stain). There are also options for Extra Rinse, Wrinkle Release, Extended Refresh, Delay Rinse, and Control Lock. As is the case with most washing machines, there are limitations to which options you can add to a wash.

On the far-right side of the panel, you’ll find the Start/Pause, Cancel, and PODS button. The far-left side of the machine has a pullout drawer where you load detergent, fabric softener, bleach, and even the Pods. If you opt to use a pod for your washing needs, then you’ll also press the PODS button on the panel. There’s also a compartment for stain treatment liquid that you’ll want to fill if you’re using the StainSoak feature. This option adds about 10 minutes to a cycle.

The LED display has a variety of instructions as well. In addition to the large digital timer (you can see how much time is left from quite a distance), you can pick the type of stain you want to treat, mute the sound, and see if your washing combo is eco-friendly. The Close Door letters will illuminate when the door isn’t locked.

Once you load items into the machine, press the power button to select your settings. The digital display shows relevant icons and an estimated time on how long the load will take to complete. We should note that many of the cycles on this machine are well over an hour. However, if you’re in a hurry and have a small load, the 15-minute cycle does a decent job of cleaning clothes that aren’t littered with stains.

A Stain on Performance

For all the stain removing options available, we really wanted to be wowed by the Electrolux 600 series washing machine. Alas, not so much. We can say that using a POD instead of standard detergent did make a significant difference. That’s probably because a POD typically has more than just detergent. However, in our tests, as is our practice, we only used basic HE detergent and did not add any additional stain-fighting or washing agents.

Using a POD instead of standard detergent makes a significant difference in performance.

Over a few months, we ran a variety of loads and were satisfied with the results. When it came time to put the stain removal capabilities to the test, the results were a bit mixed. We washed a basic load of clothes with minimal stains on Delicates and selected Normal Soil, Cold, and Low Spin removed almost all of the stains. To be fair: One item had a stain we’ve been trying to remove for months.

To really put it to the test, we splattered cooking oil, red wine, and hot sauce over T-shirts, heavy cotton shorts, polos, khaki pants, and a button-up shirt. We let those stains set in for a couple of hours. We didn’t use any stain remover agent and washed those items using the Normal setting with Warm temp, Normal Soil, Medium Spin, and Perfect Steam. While these settings aren’t necessarily optimal for fighting stains in this machine, it’s how we typically test all washing machines. Sixty-eight minutes later, when the cycle was complete, we still saw the residue of quite a few stains. When washing the items again on a longer cycle using some of the stain fighting settings specific to this model, the results were much better and almost all the stains were gone.

Warranty information

The Electrolux washer comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers parts and labor. During the second year of ownership, Electrolux will pay to replace defective parts. Additionally, the manufacturer will cover the inner washtub for the functional life of the product and the washtub drive motor for ten years. Labor isn’t included after the first year.

Our take

In the end, the Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Washer with LuxCare Wash and SmartBoost can do a decent job at fighting stains, but you’ll need to make sure you’re using the right stain removal agents and settings. If you’re someone that likes to use PODs, then you’ll appreciate the dedicated spot for them in the dispenser and probably get more stain fighting power from them. That said, if you don’t like to add extra cleaning agents to your load of laundry, this might not be the best fit.

Is there a better alternative?

We were more impressed with Electrolux EFLS537UIW Front-Load Washer with LuxCare Wash System, which costs less and does a better job at removing stains when just using laundry detergent. However, the model is a smidge smaller. That said, Electrolux models in general, have deceptively large tubs, so you should be able to fit king-size comforters in them with ease. It really depends on what you want and our washer and drying buying guide can help you decide which features you care about most important.

How long will it last?

Front loader washers don’t typically last as long as top loader machines. typically have a longer life than front load washing machines. The experts say a washing machine should last between 10 to 14 years, and probably closer to 10 then 14.

Should you buy it?

We weren’t that impressed with the machine’s stain-fighting capabilities—even though there were a ton of them. For a washer that costs over $1,200, it really should have done a better job of getting clothes clean. If you need a washing machine with a reversible door, we recommend looking at other Electrolux models with some basic stain-fighting features.

