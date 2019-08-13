Appliance Reviews

Frigidaire FGIP2468UD dishwasher review

DT Recommended Product
It’s not the sexiest appliance we’ve seen, but it’s an impressive dish cleaner.
MSRP $849.00
It’s not the sexiest appliance we’ve seen, but it’s an impressive dish cleaner.

Highs

  • Extremely quiet operation
  • Solid performer
  • Magnetic front panel
  • Smudge-free
  • Modern-looking design

Lows

  • Hard to tell when the dishwasher is running a load
  • Lacks a top utensil rack
  • Food residue collects at the bottom of the dishwasher

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
Scores Explained How we test
Joni Blecher
By

The Frigidaire Gallery 24-inch built-in dishwasher with Dual Orbit Clean Wash System isn’t the sexiest appliance we’ve seen – the name doesn’t roll off the tongue, either — but it does a solid job of cleaning dishes. One of the machine’s best features is also its Achille’s heel. It’s so quiet, you don’t even know it’s washing a load of dishes.

Minimal and modern design

When we first saw the Frigidaire model, we had to do a double take. The machine looks just like the Maytag 24-inch top control dishwasher — sans the 10-year warranty plaque affixed to the front panel. The Frigidaire sports a large pocket handle that spans almost the width of the front panel. And that’s about it.

All the controls sit on the top panel and stay well-hidden when the door is closed, almost too much so. There was no signal or light to alert us when the machine was operating. The Frigidaire runs so quietly, we had a hard time getting a sound measure. At the absolute loudest, our reader measured 62dB, which is about the same as background noise. The good news is that if you open the door midcycle, you can start it again by holding down the start button for 3 seconds.

This dishwasher is available in stainless steel or black stainless steel, so it fits any modern or contemporary kitchen design. The unit measures 33.5 by 24 by 25 inches, which is standard. Inside, you’ll find two racks and a removable utensil caddy. While we missed the inclusion of a top utensil rack (we love a place for lids), we were impressed with the racks’ flexibility. On the bottom rack, you can push the tongs down to create a completely flat surface. The racks are also adjustable up and down to accommodate wider or larger serving trays.

The dishes came out sparkling, not a drop of residue or grime on them.

The top panel of the machine is where all the magic happens. On the left, you’ll find cycle options for Power Plus, Normal Wash, Quick Wash, China Crystal, Top Rack, Energy Saver, Rinse Only, and My Favorite. The middle of the panel has the Start/Cancel option and a digital timer ,along with options for Delayed, Clean, and Sanitized.

Along with a Delay Time and lock button, the right side of the panel features the dishwashing options: Wash Pressure (Scour, Surge, and Spray), Wash Temp (Sanitize, High, and Normal), and Dry (MaxBoost, Heat, and Air). The machine is exceptionally intuitive to operate — you can mix and match cycles with washing options. If they don’t work together, it’ll let you know.

A New Orbit of Clean

Over a month of testing, we ran a variety of loads on different settings. Overall, the dishes typically came out sparkling. To put the dishwasher to the test, we drenched plates and bowls with melted cheese, syrup, ketchup, creamy horseradish, and peanut butter from pretzels. Just for fun, we put the pretzel crumbles in the syrup and the dishes sat out for over two hours.

We put them in the Frigidaire and ran the 33-minute Quick Wash cycle and selected the Surge option and Heat dry. The dishes came out sparkling, not a drop of residue or grime on them. There was one dish that had a bit of the cheese remaining, but it quickly slid off the plate when we removed it from the dishwasher. That’s probably thanks to the company’s Dual OrbitClean Wash System.

There was no mystery in figuring out where all that grime went. The residue sat at the bottom of the dishwasher.

Warranty information

The Frigidaire dishwasher comes with a one-year limited warranty that begins at the date of purchase.

Our Take

The Frigidaire FGIP2468uUD dishwasher may not be the most stylish model we’ve seen, but it sure can clean. At $849, the model isn’t the cheapest, but it’s far from the most expensive. For those who are already outfitting a kitchen with Frigidaire appliances, you won’t be disappointed in adding this dishwasher to your product suite.

Is there a better alternative?

For the money, the Frigidaire is a solid choice. If the food residue at the bottom of the machine is an issue, you could spend a little more and get the LG QuadWash dishwasher. Thanks to its four spray arms, instead of just two found some on other dishwashers, that model absolutely . Check out our list of top dishwashers to buy in 2019 for more options.

How long will it last?

Dishwashers typically last about nine years, but with proper maintenance, they can make it up to 13 years.

Should you buy it?

The Frigidaire Gallery 24-inch with Dual OrbitClean is a solid choice for the money. If you’re looking for a model that runs quiet and cleans dishes thoroughly in under an hour, you will not be disappointed. You’ll just want to invest in a magnet that you can put on the front panel that tells you when the machine is operating.

