It's a blender, juicer, and food processor. Why didn't someone make this sooner?

Let’s face it: The blender and juicer markets are already crowded. When a new product appears on the scene, it better be good if it wants to garner any attention. Elechomes, started in 2016, had a novel idea. The founders wanted to create an all-in-one product that can help you create healthy meals in a flash, so you can spend time at home doing what you want. The $170 Elechomes CHS2001 Blender is the company’s flagship product, and it does much more than just blend. Best of all, you know exactly how much time it will take before your smoothie or juice is ready. We took the Elechomes CHS2001 Blender for a spin. Read our review below to see how it fared.

A Commercial Blender that You Can Enjoy at Home

Blenders are a fantastic invention, but they can’t do everything. That’s why there are juicers and food processors on the market as well. Yes, you can perform juicing in a standard blender, but it’s not easy. You’ll still need to drain the liquid through a mesh sieve to eliminate any unwanted extras that are unable to be pulverized. Enter the Elechomes CHS2001 8-in-1 high-speed commercial blender. As the name implies, it promises to do a whole lot more than just blend. While other models on the market, such as the Vitamix Ascent Series and the Breville Boss, can do many of these tasks, they’ll leave a larger dent in your wallet. We put the device to the test to see if it really does as advertised in our Elechomes CHS2001 Blender review.





Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

While the blender is powerful, it’s not what we would call sexy. In fact, out of the box it’s got a bit of a boxy design. At 12.7 pounds, you’ll want to find a permanent home for the blender instead of taking it in and out of a cupboard. which is typically 18 inches above a counter.

However, the model is extremely intuitive to use, and that’s thanks to the many buttons on the blender’s metal base. You’ll find 12 of them, which help you quickly decide what action you’d like to perform. The main buttons, from left to right, are vegetable juice, fruit juice, smoothie, nuts, extraction, milkshake, and power. Below those are a few more: pulse, less time, more time, less speed, and more speed.

While many of the buttons handle a bevy of functions, you can still customize the blending experience. Above the buttons, you’ll see an LED that displays the remaining time and speed of the rotating blades. If you selected one of the top-level functions such as fruit juice or milkshake, that button lights up when in operation.

In all, Elechomes has eight features: vegetable juice, fruit juice, smoothies, nuts, extraction, milkshake, soup, and grind meat. In over a month of constant testing, we found it pureed, pulverized, and pounded all we threw into it quite well.

The other element of note is the blender jar. It can really handle a lot of items, so you don’t have to be afraid to pack it to the rim with your favorite fruits or veggies. You can remove a small portion of the top of the lid to add extra ingredients or insert the included stir stick to move items around with ease. Many blenders, including Ninja models, have measuring cup info engraved on the side of the jar, and the Elechomes blender is no different. On the jar, you’ll see measurements in cups, ounces, and milliliters.

The jar’s spill-top lid is like what you’d find on a food processor, meaning you’ll have to lock it into place before the machine will work. For both this reason and the height of the machine with the jar attached, we recommend removing the jar to add contents and then lock the lid into place. At first, the lock is a little hard to maneuver, but once you understand how to properly place it atop the jar, securing it becomes second nature. The jar itself is BPA free and Food-Grade Tritan, so it’s also free of BPS. This is a fancy way of saying that it’s FDA approved and you should feel safe making food in this plastic jar. That’s right, go ahead and use this blender to make your baby food.

Set It and Forget It

In our tests, we threw a bunch of items in the blender and were always impressed with the results. . We’re thinking it has a lot to do with the machine’s ability to rotate 30,000 per minute, along with six-piece stainless steel blades (four big and two small), and a powerful motor.

As noted earlier, the appliance has a few settings for juicing, extraction, grinding nuts, and more. That’s what makes this machine so smart. Simply secure the jar on the base, and the on/off button will flash. Select your setting, press the on/off button, and the blender does the rest. There’s no need to stand by the blender to make sure your mixture will be the right consistency. The timer will show how long it will take to blend and will countdown as it performs the task. Go ahead and start loading the dishwasher while the blender makes your smoothie.

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

In our tests, we tried all of the functions multiple times and were impressed with the consistency of the results. We made a variety of vegetable juices that were always some combination of prunes, leafy lettuce, fresh ginger, spinach, cucumbers, and carrots. We had the same consistent results when making orange juice. After throwing in the peeled orange, it created a frothy concoction that was reminiscent of an egg-whipped cocktail. It handled smoothies consisting of peaches, yogurt, blueberries, apples, and Flax seeds with ease. When it came to handling hot liquids, the blender didn’t even blink, turning our bulky cooked potato leek soup into a smooth liquid just like what you’d find in a restaurant.

If you don’t want to use one of the preset options, that’s no problem. Just place the jar on the base, and use the time and speed buttons to customize your setting. This could work for crushing ice for party cocktails. Like most blenders, the Elechomes is loud, and tests show that it reaches on average 90.5 dB – the equivalent of a lawn mower. If you’re looking for a quieter model, check out the Millo.

There were times that we feared the machine might be too powerful – as if that’s even possible. For example, the milkshake setting is set for 45 seconds, but if you like your shake to be more ice cream and less liquid, you should stand by and stop the process when you think it’s at the consistency you want.

Perhaps our favorite element of the blender is how well it handles hot items. We successfully made cauliflower mash in it, achieving the consistency of mashed potatoes. Plus, since the spill-free lid must be locked into place, you don’t have to worry that hot liquid from sauce or a soup will burst out of the top mid-blend — an event that’s an all too frequent and sometimes painful occurrence with a standard blender.

Warranty information

The Elechomes CHS-2001 Blender comes with a one-year warranty.

Our Take

Although Elechomes is a newcomer to the appliance market, the company seems to be standing by its mission to create superior products that make it easier for you to prepare healthy items. Indeed, we found ourselves making more juice with the machine because it was so fast and simple. We appreciated how easy it was to clean the jar, and even when we left it overnight after making a blueberry smoothie it was quick to rinse. Overall, this is a solid first effort from the company and should easily handle all your blending and juicing needs.

Is there a better alternative?

While there are other blenders available that can perform many of the same functions, you’ll end up paying a lot more for them. That said, Elechomes is a young company that doesn’t have the brand recognition yet. If you’re interested in a model with a name you know, consider Vitamix, Waring, or the Blendtec Designer Series. There’s also the Ninja Master Prep Professional, which costs less but has a lot more items you’ll have to store.

How long will it last?

The company material states that this blender should last about 20 years. Blenders are typically heavy duty, so this shouldn’t be too far off. In the future, you’ll be able to replace the jar if something happens to it, which will help extend the life of the Elechomes blender.

Should you buy it?

If you’re in the market for a powerful blender, this commercial model won’t disappoint. Plus, with all the things the Elecohomes CHS-2001 Blender can do, you can eliminate some of the other small appliances that might be vying for kitchen counter real estate in your home. At $170, it’s competitively priced, especially when you consider the cost of comparable juicing and blending machines like the popular Vitamix line of products.