As summer comes to a close and everyone is preparing to head back to school, young academics and undergraduates alike, there’s something we should all be a little more concerned about: Digital security. More specifically, we should be teaching our children, teens, and young adults how to protect themselves through safe cybersecurity habits. One great example is using strong passwords or adopting a password manager like 1Password. There are many other concerns online, of course, and that’s what we will highlight here through some reliable security and safe browsing tips — much like what 1Password has done .

These aren’t just safe browsing tips for students, however; they’re for everyone. So, if you’re here reading, you’ll want to follow along and ensure you have taken the necessary precautions to protect your online identity and profiles.

1. Make strong passwords and don’t reuse

A common problem with high-profile hacks, data breaches, and account-compromising events is that people use the same passwords across all their online accounts and profiles. That is an absolute no-no. Never reuse the same password. If one account or profile is compromised, all of your accounts will suddenly be. Nefarious actors often share info dumps or databases full of account names, emails, real names, used passwords, and more. Someone looking to break into one of your accounts could easily cross reference that information to gain unauthorized access, especially if you’re using the same password.

Password managers like 1Password make this process much safer and more accessible by generating strong passwords for you and storing those login details through encrypted and secured methods. You can then use the password manager tools, like a browser extension or app, to log in automatically to both apps and online websites — in mere seconds. Even better, you can sign up for a family plan and protect your entire family from would-be social engineers and bad actors.

2. Always use multi-factor authentication

Most websites and apps support multi-factor authentication (MFA), so you should enable it or turn it on whenever possible. This security protocol sends you an additional custom login code or string that you can use to verify your identity. It prevents unauthorized actors from logging in even if they have your login details or, for example, if you lose your phone or devices somewhere.

Multi-factor authentication has various forms, including phone (text), email, and app-based. App-based options are inherently more secure than email or text. Someone can spoof or clone your phone and gain access to multi-factor text codes sent to your mobile. Many app authentication solutions have an extra layer of security, like a password or security lock. Although, some don’t, like Google’s mobile authentication app. 1Password can be used as an authenticator, as well, to quickly access secure one-time-use passwords.

3. Always lock your primary devices

Don’t leave your phone, tablet, or necessary devices unlocked, especially when away from home. Even if you’re leaving them on a table for a quick second to do something, make sure they lock automatically. In addition, a strong security option like a custom PIN or biometric authentication (fingerprint or face) can be used to make it more challenging for someone to get in.

Teach your kids to lock their devices out of habit. The sooner they learn to protect their digital identities and personal data, the better.

4. Talk to your family about online security

Going through the motions and taking precautions is always important, but ensuring everyone understands their part in digital security and protection is also essential. You can lock down your family’s accounts, but if they’re not practicing good security hygiene, things can go wrong.

Around 40 percent of parents talk about online security with preschool-aged children — ages 3 to 4. In other words, it’s never too early to start talking to all of your loved ones. Share the tips discussed here, and walk your family through the process. How should they be creating new, strong passwords? Do they have a proper password manager installed on their devices? Are they reusing login information? Are they keeping personal information relatively locked down and not sharing unnecessary details? Are there any accounts that need to be culled or avoided?

It’s also critical to lead by example, especially as a parent. Make sure you, too, are following good digital security practices.

5. Never share account details or personal information

In some rare cases, sharing information may be necessary with trusted parties. For example, your child shares their login details with you, the parent. However, you and your family should not share account details or personal information with anyone. That’s because you don’t honestly know how other people handle sensitive information. Are they sharing the login information with others? Are they taking suitable precautions to protect the details, like you?

Privacy is important, too, but avoiding account and information sharing will significantly improve your digital security. It’s best to avoid letting others access your online accounts.

6. Watch out for phishing scams and social engineering attacks

Yes, computer viruses and malware are a concern, but many attacks rely on social engineering or phishing attempts. That is, a nefarious actor will create a website or portal that, by all rights, looks official. However, when you log in using your account details, that information is quickly collected to gain access. Phishing attacks can come through email, text messages, and even phone calls — the caller will attempt to gather sensitive information from you under false pretenses. Make sure you and your family understand these attacks, how they work, and where they might come from.

Never follow links provided in email or text. Go directly to the website or app you want to use.

Never share account information with anyone, including company representatives.

Your passwords should remain known only to you.

Don’t share personal information such as your address, name, phone number, or email unless you know it’s a trusted party.

Direct your children to always check with you or a family member before interacting with unknown parties on the phone, through email, text message, or direct message via apps like Discord or WhatsApp.

7. Set standards for social media sharing

We’ve all been there. You take a selfie, leave a comment, or share content that divulges either your personal information, identity or current location. It happens. But it should still be avoided as much as possible. Plan a family conversation where you discuss and identify what information is safe to share and what should be kept offline.

Start by explaining what a digital footprint is, how that information can follow you and impact your life, and, more importantly, by outlining what should never be shared with others. With younger children, it’s always a good idea to set usage limits or restrictions on their activities, using parental control features available on modern devices.

8. Always keep apps, software, and operating systems up to date

As annoying as they can be, app and software updates are designed to continually provide better usage enhancements and, most importantly, better security. Developers constantly fix security and software issues, which means when your apps or tools are not up to date, they could be a liability. Always keep your apps, software, and operating systems — like Windows — up to date. If you cannot download and install updates immediately, set aside some time to get it done relatively soon.

9. Try to avoid using free or public internet access points

We can’t always be home, so sometimes, it can’t be helped, but for the most part, you and your family should avoid using free and public internet access options. That includes Wi-Fi available at local hotspots, especially when dealing with sensitive information. For instance, if you’re doing some banking or accessing online accounts, don’t do it on public WiFi. Hackers can use various methods like man-in-the-middle attacks, traffic snooping, and other tricks to collect data while browsing public networks. Teach your children the value of using only secure, trusted networks, whether at school, work, or home.

It all starts now

This isn’t a comprehensive list, but. it’s a fantastic start. We have to start somewhere, and when it comes to digital security, we have to begin practicing good digital hygiene as soon as possible. Realistically, that should be now. Data breaches and cybersecurity events are a reality and, in some cases, are nearly unavoidable. Still, through proper practice, you can mitigate the damage or prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands.

There’s no need to feel overwhelmed — start with strong passwords and a password manager like 1Password, and then go from there.